CS Muturi fails to attend Cabinet meeting amid standoff over abductions

Public Service Cabinet Secretary (CS) Justine Muturi skipped Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting held at the Kakamega State Lodge in Kakamega County.

The absence of Muturi triggered speculations on the motive. State House and Muturi did not explain the absence.

Muturi’s absence in the morning meeting as President William Ruto met his other 22 Cabinet Secretaries was clear.

He was not captured in pictures taken as the other CS went into the meeting and held their session as it was for the rest.

This was linked to his standoff with the State over the spate of abductions witnessed in December 2024.

The CS chided national security over the disappearance of youthful Kenyans, demanding answers on why his son was also abducted in June 2024.

“I have personally suffered as my son was abducted leaving my family in turmoil,” he said.

“I’ve not gotten any answers as to why my son was abducted, held incommunicado and nobody gave any reasons for that abduction.”

His remarks have invited threats from political leaders, among them National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, warning him that he faces impeachment if he does not apologise to President Ruto.

Muturi has boldly vowed to take on his political nemesis, stating he will not cower to threats from junior politicians.

“I will just say bring it on. At my age, I’m not the kind of person to respond to some perfunctory statements made by fairly inexperienced politicians. I think they’re not worthy my response. So if anybody thinks that I don’t know what I was doing, they’re up for a rude shock,” he said.

Leslie was abducted in Nairobi’s Lavington area before being released, but the Muturi family was deeply shaken by the incident.

Muturi criticised the government’s silence on the matter, claiming that it has eroded public trust in the country’s security organs.

He urged national security agencies to reveal the number of youths who have been abducted, how many have been released, and how many are still missing.