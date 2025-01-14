CS Muturi to Record Statement with DCI Over Abduction of Son 

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi is Tuesday afternoon expected to record a statement with the police over the abduction of his son last year in Nairobi.

Muturi said he will present a written statement on the issue Tuesday January 14.

This will take the debate on abductions in the country a notch higher.

Whereas some government officials are opposed to the trend, others seem to be supportive of the same.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had asked Muturi to record a statement over an incident in which his son was last year abducted by unknown people.

Muturi had complained since the incident happened no one in the security sector has ever explained to him what happened and why.

In a rejoinder after he issued his statement, the DCI reaffirmed its commitment to resolving abduction cases across the country, amid mounting pressure from the public and government officials.

This follows a statement by Muturi, who called for immediate action to address the alarming rise in abductions of young Kenyans.

Muturi spoke of his personal ordeal following the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, in June 2024.

Leslie was abducted in Nairobi’s Lavington area before being released, but the Muturi family was deeply shaken by the incident.

“I have personally suffered as my son was abducted, leaving my family in turmoil,” Muturi said.

He further lamented the lack of transparency, even as a former Attorney General with access to intelligence networks.

“I have not received any answers as to why my son was abducted, held incommunicado, and no reasons were given for the ordeal,” he added.

Muturi criticised the government’s silence on the matter, claiming that it has eroded public trust in the country’s security organs.

He urged national security agencies to reveal the number of youths who have been abducted, how many have been released, and how many are still missing.

In response to the growing scrutiny, the DCI, assured the public on Sunday that the majority of reported abduction cases had been investigated and were pending court action.

The agency emphasised that ongoing cases, such as Leslie Muturi’s abduction, are being handled urgently.

The DCI acknowledged that only Leslie has thus far provided a statement and urged Muturi and others with relevant information to cooperate with investigators.

“The alleged case of abduction involving CS Justin Muturi’s son is active before DCI Kilimani. Considering that only the son volunteered to record a statement, we wish to invite CS Muturi and any other person with information on the incident to record a statement with DCI Kilimani.” the DCI said.

It also revealed that several inquiry files are in the advanced stages, with plans to send them to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) once completed.

“The DCI has so far opened several inquiry files that are at various stages of investigations. These cases will soon be forwarded to the ODPP upon conclusion of investigations.” the agency added.

Human rights organisations report that over 80 Kenyans have been kidnapped since June 2024, with the majority of the victims being critics of President William Ruto’s administration.

Among the most recent cases are five people—Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplangat, and cartoonist Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull—who disappeared after criticising the government online.

While the National Police Service (NPS) has distanced itself from the abductions, victims have reportedly claimed that their kidnappers were servicemen.