Cyber Threats In Kenya Exceed 1 Billion In Just Three Months

Cyber threats in Kenya have surged, with over 1.1 billion incidents detected between April and June.

A recent industry report from the Communication Authority reveals that malware remains a significant concern, with nearly 32 million cases reported during this period.

The number of detected threats increased by 16.5 percent from the previous quarter, totaling 971,400 incidents.

Malware, short for malicious software, is designed by cybercriminals (often referred to as hackers) to steal data and harm or destroy computers and systems. Common types of malware include viruses, worms, Trojan viruses, spyware, adware, and ransomware.

Other cyber threats faced by users include brute force attacks, web application attacks, system vulnerabilities, mobile application attacks, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

How to avoid cyber threats

Cyber threats, ranging from data breaches to malware attacks, can jeopardize your personal information and financial security. To safeguard yourself in this increasingly complex cyber landscape, it’s essential to adopt a proactive approach. Here are some effective strategies to help you avoid cyber threats.