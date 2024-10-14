Cyber Threats In Kenya Exceed 1 Billion In Just Three Months

Cyber threats in Kenya have surged, with over 1.1 billion incidents detected between April and June.
A recent industry report from the Communication Authority reveals that malware remains a significant concern, with nearly 32 million cases reported during this period.
The number of detected threats increased by 16.5 percent from the previous quarter, totaling 971,400 incidents.
Malware, short for malicious software, is designed by cybercriminals (often referred to as hackers) to steal data and harm or destroy computers and systems. Common types of malware include viruses, worms, Trojan viruses, spyware, adware, and ransomware.
Other cyber threats faced by users include brute force attacks, web application attacks, system vulnerabilities, mobile application attacks, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.
How to avoid cyber threats
Cyber threats, ranging from data breaches to malware attacks, can jeopardize your personal information and financial security. To safeguard yourself in this increasingly complex cyber landscape, it’s essential to adopt a proactive approach. Here are some effective strategies to help you avoid cyber threats.
- Use Strong, Unique Passwords
One of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect your online accounts is by using strong, unique passwords for each of them. A strong password typically includes a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Avoid using easily guessable information, such as birthdays or names. Consider using a password manager to help you create and store complex passwords securely.
- Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)
Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your accounts. Even if a hacker obtains your password, they would still need a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your mobile device. Enable 2FA wherever possible, especially for critical accounts like email, banking, and social media.
- Keep Software Updated
Regularly updating your software, including operating systems, browsers, and applications, is crucial in protecting yourself against cyber threats. Software updates often include security patches that fix vulnerabilities that cybercriminals could exploit. Turn on automatic updates to ensure that you always have the latest security enhancements.
- Be Wary of Phishing Attempts
Phishing attacks are a common method used by cybercriminals to steal personal information. These attacks often come in the form of deceptive emails or messages that appear legitimate but contain malicious links or attachments. Always verify the sender’s identity before clicking on any links or downloading attachments. Look for red flags, such as poor grammar or unexpected requests for personal information.
- Use Secure Connections
When accessing the internet, especially on public Wi-Fi networks, ensure that your connection is secure. Avoid entering sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card numbers, while on unsecured networks. Consider using a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your internet traffic and protect your data from potential eavesdroppers.
- Regularly Monitor Your Accounts
Keep a close eye on your financial accounts and online activities. Regularly check your bank statements, credit reports, and account statements for any unauthorized transactions or suspicious activities. Promptly reporting any discrepancies can help minimize potential damage and prevent future fraud.
- Educate Yourself and Others
Staying informed about the latest cyber threats and security practices is essential. Take the time to educate yourself about common scams and emerging threats. Share this knowledge with family members, friends, and colleagues to create a more secure digital environment for everyone.
- Back Up Your Data
Regularly backing up your important data can save you from potential loss due to cyber attacks, such as ransomware. Use external hard drives or cloud-based storage solutions to keep copies of critical files. Ensure that your backups are stored securely and are not directly connected to your primary device.
