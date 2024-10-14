Starlink Internet Service Ranks Among Kenya’s Top 10 Data Providers

Starlink Internet Service Kenya has quickly risen to become one of the top ten fixed data service providers in the country.

According to the latest report from the Communication Authority, Starlink ranked tenth based on its market share and number of subscriptions.

By mid-year, the satellite internet service had over 8,000 subscribers.

“Starlink Internet Services Kenya that was licensed earlier in the financial year to provide satellite Internet services had a market share of 0.5 percent as of 30th June 2024,” the report reads.

In comparison, Safaricom led the market with over 500,000 subscribers.

In the fourth quarter, Safaricom reported a significant market share of 36.4 percent, followed by Jamii Telecommunications Ltd at 24.0 percent and Wananchi Group at 17.5 percent.

Only four companies, including Jamii Telecommunications Ltd, Wananchi Group, and Poa Internet Kenya Ltd, had more than 100,000 subscribers.

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Starlink, announced in June that the new Starlink Mini would be priced at about half the standard terminal price and would be available later in the year.

The Starlink Mini kit will cost Sh27,000, with monthly packages starting from Sh1,300.

The Starlink Mini is more compact and portable than the standard version. It covers up to 112 square meters and is suitable for basic internet applications.

In contrast, the standard version covers up to 297 square meters and can withstand extreme weather, making it ideal for streaming and gaming.

The Mini can connect up to 128 devices, while the standard model supports up to 235 devices. Additionally, the standard kit comes with a Gen 3 Wi-Fi Router, whereas the Mini has integrated Wi-Fi.

Initially, the Starlink kit cost Ksh 74,000, but prices have decreased as they became available in retail chains like Carrefour and online platforms like Jumia.

Earlier this year, the company offered the kit for as low as Ksh 39,500, and in August, it further reduced the price to Ksh 29,000.

Earlier, Starlink also introduced a rental option in Kenya, allowing customers to pay a one-time activation fee of Ksh 2,700.

Customers then pay a monthly rental fee of Ksh 1,950, with service plans starting at Ksh 1,300 for a 50 GB monthly data plan, while still enjoying internet speeds of up to 200 Mbps.

In a response to Starlink’s entry into the market, Safaricom, a major telecom provider in Kenya, requested the government to reconsider its decision to grant licenses to satellite internet providers.

Safaricom, which holds a dominant position in the local fixed broadband market with a 36.7 percent share, expressed concerns about potential illegal connections and interference with mobile networks.

However, President William Ruto appeared to downplay Safaricom’s concerns, praising Starlink’s entry for promoting competition and improving service quality among existing providers.

Safaricom recently announced new internet speeds, including a new 1GB-per-second Platinum package priced at Sh20,000.

As of June 2024, Kenya’s total lit international internet bandwidth capacity grew by 2.4percent to reach 21,244.338 Gbps, with SEACOM Ltd adding additional capacity during the quarter to meet rising customer demands.