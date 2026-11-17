William Christopher “Dabo” Swinney, born on November 20, 1969, in Birmingham, Alabama, and raised in nearby Pelham, is an American college football coach serving as the head coach of the Clemson Tigers.

He earned his nickname as an infant when an older brother referred to him as “that boy,” which the family heard as “Dabo.”

Swinney played wide receiver at the University of Alabama as a walk-on and later became a graduate assistant and full-time assistant coach there before joining Clemson’s staff.

He took over as interim head coach at Clemson in 2008 and was named permanent head coach the following year, building the program into a national powerhouse.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dabo Swinney is the youngest of three brothers. His older brothers are Tracy Swinney and Henry Ervil “Tripp” Swinney III.

Tracy, a former Alabama police officer, later joined the Clemson football staff as director of football security and community liaison.

Dabo has become estranged from his other brother, Henry, following legal issues in recent years.

Their parents, Ervil Swinney and Carol McIntosh, divorced while Dabo was in high school amid financial difficulties that left the family facing significant hardship.

Also Read: Cris Collinsworth Siblings: All About Greg Collinsworth

Career

Swinney walked on at the University of Alabama and earned a scholarship as a wide receiver, contributing to the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship team.

After graduating, he remained at Alabama as a graduate assistant and later served as an assistant coach focusing on wide receivers and tight ends.

In 2003 he joined Tommy Bowden’s staff at Clemson as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, eventually becoming associate head coach.

When Bowden resigned six games into the 2008 season, Swinney was named interim head coach and guided the team to a strong finish.

He was given the permanent job in December 2008 and has since led Clemson to sustained excellence, including multiple College Football Playoff appearances and a transformation of the program into one of the most successful in the modern era.

He is the winningest coach in both Clemson and ACC history.

Accolades

Under Swinney’s leadership, Clemson won national championships in 2016 and 2018. He has captured multiple ACC championships and numerous division titles.

Swinney has received the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award three times, along with the AFCA Coach of the Year, AP College Football Coach of the Year, Walter Camp Coach of the Year, Home Depot Coach of the Year, Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year, and ACC Coach of the Year honors on multiple occasions.

He is widely recognized as one of the most successful and longest-tenured active head coaches in college football.