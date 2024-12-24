Dak Prescott Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Player

Dak Prescott, born July 29, 1993, is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

He played college football at Mississippi State, earning first-team All-SEC honors before being drafted by the Cowboys in 2016.

Prescott has achieved significant milestones, including leading the team to four division titles and earning three Pro Bowl selections.

However, his 2024 season has been marred by injury; he suffered a hamstring injury in November and underwent season-ending surgery.

Siblings

Dak has four siblings, two older brothers, Tad and Jace, an older half-sister, Natalie, and an older half-brother, Elliott.

Tad Prescott is the eldest, a former college athlete who supports Dak’s career.

Jace Prescott, who tragically passed away in 2020, was also a football player and struggled with mental health issues.

Natalie Prescott-Smith is Dak’s half-sister, while Elliott Prescott, his half-brother from their father’s previous marriage, is less publicly known.

College career

Prescott played college football at Mississippi State University from 2011 to 2015, where he emerged as a standout dual-threat quarterback.

Initially starting as a backup, he became the starting quarterback in 2013 and showcased his capabilities both as a passer and a runner.

His breakout year came in 2014 when he led the Bulldogs to an impressive 10-2 record, throwing for over 3,400 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.

This remarkable performance helped Mississippi State achieve its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.

Throughout his college career, Prescott received numerous accolades, including All-SEC First Team honors and a fifth-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2015.

By the time he concluded his college career, he had accumulated a total of 9,376 passing yards with 70 touchdown passes and 2,894 rushing yards with 41 rushing touchdowns.

NFL career

In the NFL, Prescott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Initially expected to serve as a backup quarterback, he quickly found himself in the starting role due to an injury to Tony Romo.

Prescott’s impact was immediate; he led the Cowboys to an impressive 13-3 record during his rookie season.

He threw for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions, earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award for his outstanding performance.

Over the years, Prescott has been selected to multiple Pro Bowls and has led the Cowboys to several playoff appearances, showcasing his status as one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

Despite his success, Prescott has faced significant challenges due to injuries.

In October 2020, he suffered a severe ankle injury that required surgery, but he made a successful return for the following season.

However, he encountered another setback in 2022 when he fractured his thumb.

Despite these challenges, Dak continued to demonstrate resilience and leadership on the field.

Accolades

Prescott has received numerous accolades throughout his college and NFL career, highlighting his exceptional talent and contributions to the sport.

During his time at Mississippi State University, he shattered 38 school records and earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors twice.

Notably, he was a finalist for the National Player of the Year in 2014, a year in which he led the Bulldogs to their first-ever No. 1 national ranking.

In addition to his on-field achievements, Prescott was recognized for his academic and community contributions.

He won the 2015 Senior CLASS Award, which honors the most outstanding senior student-athlete in college football, and was named a recipient of the 2017 NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award, recognizing his success in athletics, academics, and community service.

In the NFL, Prescott has continued to earn accolades, including multiple Pro Bowl selections and recognition as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

His performances have consistently placed him among the top quarterbacks in the league, further solidifying his legacy as one of football’s standout players.