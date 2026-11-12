Dana Perino Siblings: All About Angela Perino

Dana Marie Perino is an American political commentator, author, and television host who served as the 26th White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush from 2007 to 2009.

Born on 9 May 1972 in Evanston, Wyoming, she was raised primarily in the Denver area of Colorado.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Colorado State University Pueblo and a master’s degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield.

Perino is a longtime co-host of the Fox News program The Five and has hosted other programs on the network.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dana has one sibling, a younger sister named Angie (Angela) Perino, who is married and is known as Angie Machock.

The sisters grew up together in Colorado after the family moved from Wyoming when Dana was young. Their parents are Leo Perino and Janice (Jan) Perino.

Angie has largely maintained a private life focused on her own career and family while remaining close to her more publicly visible sister.

Career

Perino began her professional path in local media while in college, working in television and radio in Colorado and later covering the Illinois state capitol.

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She moved to Washington, D.C., and worked on Capitol Hill as a staff assistant and press secretary for Republican members of Congress from Colorado.

In the early 2000s she joined the Department of Justice as a spokesperson and later moved to the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

She became Deputy Press Secretary in 2005 and served as Acting Press Secretary during Tony Snow’s illness before being named White House Press Secretary in September 2007.

She held the position until the end of the Bush administration in January 2009.

After leaving government she joined Fox News as a political commentator and became a regular co-host of The Five.

She has also hosted her own programs, written books, and remained active in media and public speaking.

Accolades

Perino was the second woman and the first Republican woman to serve as White House Press Secretary.

Her tenure is often noted for her composed handling of daily briefings during a challenging period of the Bush presidency.

She has built a successful post-White House career as a bestselling author and a prominent television personality on Fox News.

Her books and commentary have reached wide audiences, and she has been recognized for her clear communication style and steady presence in political media.