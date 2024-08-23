Daniel Stern Siblings: Get to Know David M. Stern

Daniel Stern is an American actor, director, and screenwriter.

He gained fame for his roles as Marv Murchins in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, and Phil Berquist in City Slickers.

Stern also voiced adult Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years and Dilbert in the animated series.

His directorial debut was with Rookie of the Year.

Stern’s career spans various genres, showcasing his versatility as a character actor in films like Breaking Away and Diner.

Siblings

Daniel has one sibling, his younger brother David M. Stern, who is a television writer.

David is known for writing episodes of popular TV shows like The Wonder Years, The Simpsons, Ugly Americans, and Monk.

He particularly enjoyed writing the characters of Marge Simpson and her sisters Patty and Selma on The Simpsons.

Career

Stern’s career began in 1979 with his film debut in Breaking Away, where he played the character of Shrevie.

This coming-of-age comedy-drama was well-received and helped launch his career in Hollywood.

He gained further recognition for his role in Diner, where he portrayed Shrevie, a young man navigating life and relationships within a group of friends.

The film is often regarded as a classic and contributed significantly to Stern’s rising profile in the industry.

He continued to build his resume with notable roles, including a performance alongside Susan Sarandon in The Buddy System, a romantic comedy-drama.

Stern’s rise to fame can be largely attributed to his iconic roles in the Home Alone series, where he portrayed Marv Murchins, one half of the bumbling burglar duo in the beloved holiday films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

His comedic timing and physical comedy were pivotal to the success of these films, which have become holiday classics.

Additionally, he starred in City Slickers as Phil Berquist, a character who embarks on a cattle drive adventure with friends.

The film was a box office hit and showcased Stern’s ability to blend humor with heartfelt moments.

Voice acting

In the realm of voice acting, Stern is well-known for his role as the narrator in The Wonder Years.

He provided the voice of adult Kevin Arnold, narrating the nostalgic story of a young boy growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

His narration added depth and warmth to the series, which received critical acclaim and developed a loyal following.

Stern made his directorial debut with Rookie of the Year, a family-friendly sports comedy about a young boy who becomes a Major League Baseball pitcher after an accident.

The film was well-received and remains a favorite among children and families, further showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Stern has received recognition for his acting and directing work over the course of his career.

He was nominated for the American Comedy Awards in 1992 for Funniest Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in City Slickers.

This nomination highlighted his talent in comedic roles and contributed to the film’s success, which remains a beloved classic.

In addition to his acting accolades, Stern directed the critically acclaimed film Rookie of the Year in 1993, further showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

His work as a director added another dimension to his career, allowing him to explore storytelling from behind the camera.