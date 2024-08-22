Eden Sher Siblings: All About Ben and Cosmo Sher

Eden Sher is an American actress best known for her role as Sue Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle and as Star Butterfly in Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

She won a Critics’ Choice Award in 2013 for her performance on The Middle.

Sher began acting at age eight and has also worked in commercials and voice acting.

She married Nick Cron-Devico in 2020 and welcomed twins in 2021.

Siblings

Eden has two siblings, an older brother named Ben Sher and a younger brother named Cosmo Sher.

Ben is also an actor and has made appearances in various television shows, including Scrubs, The Shield, and Rizzoli & Isles.

He has also lent his voice to animated series, showcasing his talent in the entertainment industry.

Cosmo, on the other hand, is Eden’s younger brother and does not pursue acting like his siblings.

He tends to keep a relatively low profile compared to Eden and Ben and appears to be focused on other interests outside of acting.

Career

Sher began acting at a young age, participating in school plays and local theater productions.

Her first notable television appearances were in series such as Weeds, where she played a minor role, and Sons & Daughters, which helped her gain some recognition in the industry.

These early experiences laid the groundwork for her future success.

Sher’s big break came when she was cast as Sue Heck in the ABC sitcom The Middle, which premiered in 2009.

The show, centered around a middle-class family in Indiana, ran for nine seasons and became a beloved staple of American television.

Sher’s portrayal of the quirky and optimistic Sue earned her widespread acclaim, and she became a fan favorite.

Her performance was characterized by a unique blend of humor and heart, which resonated with audiences.

In recognition of her work, she won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2013.

In addition to her live-action work, Sher has made a significant impact in the world of voice acting.

She lent her voice to the character Star Butterfly in Disney Channel’s animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil, which aired from 2015 to 2019.

The show was well-received for its creativity, humor, and positive messages, and Sher’s performance was praised for bringing depth and personality to the character.

This role further solidified her status as a versatile actress capable of excelling in different mediums.

Awards and accolades

Sher has received several awards and accolades throughout her acting career, particularly for her work on The Middle.

She won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2013, recognizing her outstanding performance as Sue Heck.

In total, she was nominated for this award five times, with nominations spanning from 2011 to 2015.

In addition to the Critics’ Choice Awards, Sher was nominated for the Young Artist Awards.

She received a nomination for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress for her role in The Middle in 2010, and she was also nominated for Outstanding Young Ensemble in a TV Series in 2011, sharing the nomination with her co-stars Charlie McDermott and Atticus Shaffer.

Sher’s talent has garnered her other nominations as well. She was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her role in Weeds in 2007.

Furthermore, she received nominations for the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Female Scene Stealer for The Middle in both 2013 and 2014, as well as a nomination for the Gold Derby Award for Comedy Supporting Actress in 2015.

Sher’s breakout role as Sue Heck on The Middle earned her widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, culminating in her winning the Critics’ Choice Television Award.

Her portrayal of the quirky and optimistic teenager was praised for its humor and heart, solidifying her place in the entertainment industry.