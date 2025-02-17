Daria Kasatkina Siblings: Getting to Know Alexandr

Daria Kasatkina is a highly accomplished Russian professional tennis player, recognized as the top-ranked Russian player in the WTA as of December 2024.

With a career-high singles ranking of world No. 8 achieved in October 2022, she has secured eight WTA singles titles and one doubles title.

Known for her strategic and adaptable playing style, Kasatkina has consistently demonstrated her skill and agility on the court.

Her journey in tennis began at a young age, leading to significant achievements as a junior, including a junior Grand Slam singles title at the 2014 French Open.

Progressing into her professional career, Kasatkina quickly climbed the ranks, securing her first WTA title at the Charleston Open in 2017.

Beyond her tennis achievements, Kasatkina has also been noted for her openness about her personal life, confirming in July 2022 that she is bisexual and in a relationship with ice skater Natalia Zabiiako.

Siblings

Daria has an older brother named Alexandr.

He was the one who encouraged her to start playing tennis at the age of six, having played recreationally himself.

Alexandr convinced their parents to allow Daria to pursue the sport, and they practiced together a few times a week.

He is also a fitness trainer and is often seen in Kasatkina’s box during her matches, showing his support for her career.

Career

Kasatkina began playing tennis at the age of six, inspired by her older brother, Alexandr, who encouraged her to take up the sport.

Her talent quickly became evident as she excelled in junior competitions, winning the European 16s championship and capturing the girls’ singles title at the 2014 French Open.

Kasatkina turned professional in 2013 and steadily climbed the WTA rankings.

She broke into the top 100 in 2016 and claimed her first WTA title in 2017 at the Charleston Open.

This victory was particularly significant as it showcased her skill on clay courts, a surface that complements her strategic and agile playing style.

Her rise to prominence continued in 2018 when she reached several career milestones, including a runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Open after losing to Naomi Osaka in the final.

That year also saw her reach the quarterfinals of both the French Open and Wimbledon, solidifying her status as one of the most promising players on the tour.

In addition to her individual success, Kasatkina has been a key contributor to team competitions.

She played a pivotal role in Russia’s victory at the Billie Jean King Cup in 2020-21, winning all of her matches and demonstrating her ability to perform under pressure.

However, her career was not without challenges. In 2019, she experienced a dip in form that saw her ranking fall outside the top 100.

Despite this setback, Kasatkina displayed remarkable resilience and determination to bounce back.

In 2021, she won two WTA titles, including the Kremlin Cup, which helped restore her position among the world’s elite players.

Her resurgence continued in 2022 when she captured two more WTA titles and returned to the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

Known for her crafty playing style, Kasatkina relies on shot variety, tactical intelligence, and quick footwork rather than raw power.

Her ability to mix spins, angles, and volleys makes her a versatile player who can excel on both clay and hard courts.

Kasatkina remains a prominent figure on the WTA Tour. Beyond her achievements on the court, she has also gained attention for her openness about personal matters.

In July 2022, she publicly came out as bisexual and has since been an advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in sports.

Her courage in addressing social issues has further endeared her to fans worldwide.

Accolades

Kasatkina boasts eight WTA singles titles and one doubles title, showcasing her versatility on the court.

Her career-high singles ranking of world No. 8, achieved on October 24, 2022, demonstrates her consistent presence among the top players in the world.

Her career singles record stands at an impressive 339 wins and 191 losses, a testament to her competitive spirit and skill.

Among her notable Grand Slam performances, Kasatkina reached the semi-finals of the French Open in 2022 and the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in 2018.

She has also advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on two occasions, in 2017 and 2023.

Additionally, she reached the third round of the Australian Open in both 2016 and 2022.

Beyond these Grand Slam achievements, she secured the runner-up position at the prestigious Indian Wells Open in 2018 and claimed the Kremlin Cup title.

Kasatkina played a pivotal role in leading the Russian team to victory at the Billie Jean King Cup in 2020-21, further solidifying her status as a valuable team player.

In 2021, she won the Phillip Island Trophy and the St. Petersburg Open, adding to her growing list of titles.

The year 2022 saw her win both the San Jose Open and the Granby Open, demonstrating her continued success on the WTA Tour.

More recently, in 2024, she secured victories at Eastbourne and the Ningbo Open, adding to her impressive collection of titles.

Kasatkina also finished the 2024 season ranked No. 9, marking her second Top 10 finish, underscoring her consistency and excellence in the sport.

Although she was invited to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics as an Individual Neutral Athlete, she ultimately declined the invitation.

In addition to her titles, she has also been a runner-up in multiple tournaments, including Adelaide and Charleston in 2024, showcasing her ability to compete at the highest levels of the sport.