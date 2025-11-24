Daughter of South Africa’s ex-president accuses sister of Russia recruitment plot

One of the daughters of Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s former president, has filed a criminal complaint against her sister, accusing her of recruiting men from South Africa to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube alleged that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who serves as an MP, and two others tricked 17 men into fighting for Russian mercenaries.

The men were told they were travelling to Russia to train as bodyguards for Jacob Zuma’s political party Mkhonto Wesizwe (MK), Zuma-Mncube’s statement says.

The police say they are investigating the matter, while Zuma-Sambudla, aged 43, has not responded to the BBC’s request for comment.

South Africa’s government previously said it had received distress calls from 17 citizens who had joined mercenary forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The men, aged from 20 to 39, were lured to join the mercenary forces under the pretext of lucrative contracts, the government said.

South Africa has an unemployment rate of more than 30%. Joblessness among young people is even higher, making them especially vulnerable for recruitment, analysts say.

Zuma-Mncube said she had a “moral obligation” to file a police complaint against her younger sister.

Earlier this week, international financial outlet Bloomberg reported similar allegations against Zuma-Sambudla and said some men had also been recruited from neighbouring Botswana.

The allegations add to Zuma-Sambudla’s legal woes – she is currently on trial over terrorism-related charges.

The MP is being prosecuted over comments she made on social media four years ago during deadly protests in South Africa, following the arrest of her father.

A week of anarchy in several parts of the country in July 2021, including looting and arson, left at least 300 people dead.

Zuma-Sambudla has been accused of fuelling this unrest but she says the charges against her are politically motivated.

Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court for refusing to take part in an inquiry into allegations of corruption during his presidency that led to his sacking.

He subsequently formed the MK party and led it to third place in last year’s elections.

The BBC has contacted MK and the Jacob Zuma Foundation for comment.

