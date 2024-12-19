Davante Adams Siblings: Meet Doug Adams Jr., Destiny and D’aishanae

Davante Lavell Adams, born December 24, 1992, is a professional wide receiver for the New York Jets in the NFL.

He began his career with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in 2014 and became a top receiver, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in touchdowns in 2020.

Recently, Adams rejected the idea of playing for the Chicago Bears, emphasizing his loyalty to the Jets and his disdain for the rival team.

He has made a significant impact since joining the Jets, including reaching his 100th career touchdown this season.

Siblings

Davante has one brother, Doug Adams Jr., and two sisters, Destiny and D’aishanae.

The siblings share a close bond and often support Davante during his NFL games.

His sisters are known for their active presence on social media, frequently showcasing their support for him, including attending games wearing matching outfits featuring Davante’s image.

College career

Adams played college football at Fresno State from 2011 to 2013, where he quickly made a significant impact as a freshman.

Over his three years with the Bulldogs, he established himself as one of the top receivers in college football.

Adams set several school records, finishing his college career with 233 receptions, which ranks him among the best in Mountain West Conference history.

He also amassed an impressive 3,031 receiving yards and scored 38 touchdowns, leading the nation in touchdown receptions during his final year in 2013.

His exceptional performance earned him multiple accolades, including first-team All-Mountain West honors and consensus All-American recognition.

Additionally, he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top receiver.

NFL career

In 2014, Davante was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the NFL Draft, being the 53rd overall pick.

During his rookie season, he had a modest start, catching 38 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns. However, he began to show flashes of his potential in subsequent seasons.

By 2016, Adams had emerged as a key target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, recording 75 receptions for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His performance led to multiple Pro Bowl selections over the years as he became known for his precise route running, strong hands, and ability to make contested catches.

The highlight of Adams’ career came during the 2020 season when he led the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions and recorded over 1,300 receiving yards.

This remarkable performance earned him First-Team All-Pro honors and solidified his status as one of the league’s elite receivers.

In March 2022, Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

Since joining the Raiders, he has continued to perform at an elite level, consistently ranking among the top receivers in the league.

Accolades

Adams has received numerous accolades throughout his college and professional football career.

In college, he was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2012 and earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors in both 2012 and 2013.

He also received the Paul Warfield Trophy in 2013, awarded to the nation’s best receiver, and was a Second-Team All-American that same year.

During his final college season, he set a Mountain West record with 24 touchdown receptions and led the nation with 1,719 receiving yards.

In the NFL, Adams has been recognized as one of the league’s elite receivers.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times from 2017 to 2021 and named to the All-Pro First Team in both 2020 and 2021.

He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020, further solidifying his status as a top performer.

Additionally, he set several franchise records with the Green Bay Packers, including becoming the first player in team history to record multiple postseason games with over 100 receiving yards.