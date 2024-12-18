DeeJay Dallas Siblings: Get to Know Major

Demetrius “DeeJay” Dallas, Jr. is an American professional football running back and kickoff returner for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dallas is known for his versatility, having played multiple positions in high school and contributing significantly as a running back and special teams player in the NFL.

Siblings

DeeJay has a brother named Major.

In November 2023, DeeJay surprised his brother with a FaceTime call from an Army base.

In the call, DeeJay told his brother to keep being himself and a leader.

College career

Dallas played college football at the University of Miami from 2017 to 2019, where he initially joined the team as a wide receiver.

However, due to the team’s needs, he transitioned to running back, showcasing his versatility.

Over his three seasons at Miami, Dallas accumulated an impressive 1,527 rushing yards and scored a total of 20 touchdowns, combining both rushing and receiving efforts.

One of his standout performances came in 2017 against Notre Dame, where he played a crucial role in Miami’s victory, helping the team secure a spot in the national rankings.

Also Read: Elijah Jones Siblings: All About Minnie Arleta, Jessie and David Dallas

Throughout his college career, he had several games with over 100 rushing yards, demonstrating his reliability as an offensive weapon.

His dual-threat capability—being able to run effectively between the tackles while also catching passes out of the backfield—made him an attractive prospect for NFL teams.

NFL career

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Dallas was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round as the 144th overall pick.

During his rookie season, he made an immediate impact by contributing on special teams and serving as a backup running back.

He played in all 16 games that season, showcasing his ability to step up when needed and providing valuable depth to the team’s backfield.

Throughout his tenure with the Seahawks from 2020 to 2023, Dallas developed a reputation for being a reliable player who could contribute in various roles, particularly during times when starting running backs faced injuries.

In 2024, Dallas signed with the Arizona Cardinals, marking a new chapter in his professional career.

This move provided him with fresh opportunities to further develop his skills and adapt to a different offensive scheme.

Accolades

Dallas has received several accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

In college, he was recognized for his leadership and performance, earning two team awards in 2018: the Christopher Plumer Memorial Award for Leadership, Motivation, and Spirit, and the Special Teams MVP.

In 2019, he received the R. Dale Melching Leadership Award and was named one of the Captains of the Year for the Miami Hurricanes.

During his high school career at Glynn Academy, Dallas was a consensus four-star recruit, ranked among the top-300 players in the class of 2017 by ESPN.

His versatility on the field allowed him to excel in multiple positions, contributing to his high recruiting status.