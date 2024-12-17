Elijah Jones Siblings: All About Minnie Arleta, Jessie and David Dallas

Elijah Jones, born January 8, 2000, is an American professional football cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at Boston College, where he excelled as a defensive back, recording 156 tackles and seven interceptions over his career.

Jones was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft (90th overall) by the Cardinals.

Known for his speed and versatility, he stands 6’2″ and ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Siblings

Elijah has three siblings, namely Minnie Arleta, Jessie and David Dallas.

He grew up in Harlem, New York, in a family that emphasized the importance of sports and competition.

His father, Keith Jones, known as DJ Alamo, was a DJ in the hip-hop group Brand Nubian, while his mother, Janine Green, was a pioneering model for L’Oréal.

College career

Jones had a notable college career at Boston College, where he played from 2018 to 2023.

He quickly made a name for himself as a talented cornerback, contributing significantly to the team during his early years.

Over his college career, Jones recorded 156 tackles, showcasing his ability to support the run defense while also being effective in pass coverage.

His seven interceptions highlight his ball-hawking skills and ability to read quarterbacks.

Additionally, he achieved 36 pass break-ups, demonstrating excellent coverage skills and the agility needed to disrupt passes intended for receivers.

In his final season in 2023, Jones had a standout year that earned him First Team All-ACC honors.

He led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with five interceptions, reflecting his growth and maturity as a player.

His performance during this season earned him multiple ACC Defensive Back of the Week awards, further solidifying his status as one of the top defensive backs in college football.

NFL career

After an impressive collegiate career, Jones transitioned to the NFL when he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the highest-drafted cornerback from Boston College.

His athleticism was on full display at the NFL Combine, where he ran a remarkable 4.44-second 40-yard dash and achieved a 42.5-inch vertical jump, both of which caught the attention of scouts and analysts.

Jones is known for his versatility on the field, capable of playing both man-to-man and zone coverage effectively.

His size at 6’2″ allows him to match up well against taller receivers, while his football IQ enables him to read plays and anticipate quarterback decisions.

As he begins his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals, expectations are high for Jones to contribute immediately in their secondary.

Accolades

Jones has received several accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at Boston College.

In 2023, he was named a First Team All-ACC selection, highlighting his standout performance in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He led the ACC with five interceptions and 13 passes defended that season.

Additionally, Jones earned the ACC Defensive Back of the Week award twice during the 2023 season, first for his two-interception game against Georgia Tech and again after a strong performance against Syracuse.

In previous years, he was recognized as an Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2022.

His consistent performance and contributions on the field culminated in being drafted in the third round (90th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, marking him as the highest-drafted cornerback in Boston College history.