Blac Chyna Net Worth

Blac Chyna, an American reality television star, entrepreneur, and former stripper, has a net worth of $1.5 million. While internet rumors once claimed she earned $20 million per month from OnlyFans, that figure has been thoroughly debunked. According to Blac Chyna’s own testimony during a lawsuit against the Kardashians, she made a total of just $1 million from OnlyFans — far less than the $240 million per year some had speculated.

OnlyFans Earnings

Stories have long circulated that Blac Chyna was among the highest earners on OnlyFans, reportedly bringing in $20 million a month. If true, this would have made her one of the richest celebrities on the planet, surpassing icons like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, during her 2022 lawsuit against the Kardashian family, Blac Chyna herself clarified that she earned only $1 million total from the platform. In reality, her overall annual income from all sources averaged around $2 million between 2018 and 2020.

Blac Chyna Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

In 2017, Blac Chyna filed a $108 million lawsuit against Kim, Kris, Khloe, and Kylie Kardashian, accusing them of conspiring to cancel her reality show, Rob & Chyna, after its first season aired in 2016. Although E! had initially renewed the show for a second season, production was later placed “on hold” pending input from the Kardashians. Blac Chyna argued that the cancellation significantly harmed her career. Despite attempts by the Kardashians to dismiss the case, a judge allowed it to proceed to trial in 2022.

Financial Struggles

Despite her fame, Blac Chyna has faced notable financial challenges. In 2022, she publicly lamented her financial situation, claiming she was struggling due to a lack of child support from Rob Kardashian. Court proceedings revealed additional details about her finances:

She did not file personal taxes from 2019 to 2021.

She claimed she had no personal bank account.

Her income in 2018–2020 averaged $2 million per year, but it drastically fell in subsequent years.

In September 2023, her income was $71,000 for the month, though her average monthly income for 2023 was closer to $32,000.

She listed $11,000 in savings and owned real estate valued at $1.5 million.

Her monthly expenses were substantial, including a $22,000 mortgage payment, $8,000 on healthcare, $5,000 on childcare, and $850 on her cell phone bill.

Early Life

Born Angela Renée White on May 11, 1988, in Washington, D.C., Blac Chyna is the daughter of Shalana Jones-Hunter, known publicly as Tokyo Toni. After high school, Chyna attended college in Maryland but soon began stripping to fund her education. She later moved to Miami to attend Johnson & Wales University but eventually dropped out to focus on her career as a stripper due to the overwhelming demands of school and work.

Rise to Fame

Blac Chyna’s career began taking off when she transitioned into modeling, appearing on the covers of publications like Dimepiece Magazine and Straight Stuntin’ Magazine. Her big break came in 2010 when Drake mentioned her in his song “Miss Me,” propelling her into the spotlight. She later worked as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the “Monster” music video and won Model of the Year at the 2011 Urban Model Awards.

Personal Life

Blac Chyna’s personal relationships have also kept her in the public eye. She dated rapper Tyga from 2011 to 2014, with whom she shares a son. Their breakup led to a widely publicized feud with Kylie Jenner. In 2016, Chyna started a relationship with Rob Kardashian, and together they had a daughter. However, the relationship was tumultuous and ended shortly after the child’s birth, leading to an ongoing custody battle and legal disputes over finances.

At one point, Blac Chyna was earning around $60,000 a month through appearances and endorsements, plus an additional $20,000 per month in child support payments from Rob Kardashian — though Rob later sought to reduce these payments.

In 2018, she bought a $3.1 million mansion in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. However, by 2023, financial documents revealed she had taken out a $2.6 million mortgage against the property, citing severe financial difficulties.

Recent Changes

In 2023, Blac Chyna made significant life changes. She publicly embraced Christianity, got baptized, removed her Baphomet tattoo, and deleted her OnlyFans account, signaling a fresh start both personally and professionally.

Blac Chyna has made numerous television appearances, including roles on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and her own show, The Real Blac Chyna. Beyond TV, she has built business ventures such as her beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles, and her makeup line, Lashed by Blac Chyna. She also launched an online boutique, 88fin, selling clothing and beauty products.

