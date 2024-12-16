Jesse Luketa Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Large Family

Jesse Shimbi Luketa is a Canadian professional football linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

Raised by a single mother who immigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Luketa attended Mercyhurst Preparatory School before playing college football at Penn State, where he became a team captain and earned All-Big Ten honors.

Drafted 256th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has made significant contributions to the Cardinals, including recording his first forced fumble in the 2024 season.

Siblings

Jesse has a large family, consisting of two brothers—Joe Betu and Gino—and four sisters—Leslie, Laura, Sandrine, and Guylaine.

He is the youngest of eight siblings in total, raised by his mother, Rose, who emigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to provide a better life for her children.

College career

Luketa played college football at Penn State from 2018 to 2021, where he established himself as a versatile linebacker.

He was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school, known for his athleticism and ability to play multiple positions.

Initially, Luketa played as a defensive end but later transitioned to linebacker to better utilize his speed and tackling skills. T

Throughout his college career, he appeared in 39 games, making significant contributions to the team.

In his senior season in 2021, Luketa had an impressive year, recording 59 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

His performance earned him recognition as an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Additionally, he served as a team captain, demonstrating leadership qualities both on and off the field.

One of the highlights of his college career came during a game against Ball State, where he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, showcasing his playmaking ability.

NFL career

Luketa was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the 256th overall pick.

This selection is often referred to as “Mr. Irrelevant,” but many players have turned this into successful careers.

In his rookie season with the Cardinals, Luketa primarily played on special teams while gradually increasing his role on defense.

He recorded several tackles and began to establish himself as a reliable player.

As he gained experience in the NFL, Luketa continued to improve his skills and contribute more significantly on defense.

He demonstrated versatility by playing multiple linebacker positions and adapting to different defensive schemes.

In the ongoing 2024 season, he achieved notable milestones, including recording his first forced fumble, further solidifying his role within the team.

Luketa is known for his versatility as he can play both inside and outside linebacker positions.

His speed allows him to cover ground quickly, making him effective in both run defense and pass coverage.

He is recognized for his strong tackling skills and ability to read plays, which are crucial attributes for a linebacker in the NFL.

Accolades

Luketa has received several accolades throughout his football career.

While at Penn State, he was recognized for his versatility and playmaking ability, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in his senior season.

He made a significant impact during a game against Ball State, where he recorded a one-handed interception and returned it for a touchdown, marking Penn State’s first pick-six since 2019.

Additionally, Luketa was named team captain during his junior year, reflecting his leadership qualities on and off the field.

In high school, he was honored as first-team all-region in both 2016 and 2017 and earned all-conference honors twice while being named the MVP of his team on two occasions.