Matthew Stafford Siblings: Get to Know Page Stafford

John Matthew Stafford, born February 7, 1988, is an American professional football quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

He played college football at Georgia and was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Notable for his strong passing ability, Stafford ranks high in several all-time passing categories and led the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI.

He has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and is recognized for his resilience and leadership on the field.

Siblings

Matthew has one younger sister named Page Stafford.

She grew up with him in a supportive family environment, which played a significant role in his athletic development.

Stafford’s parents are John and Margaret Stafford, who have been instrumental in his football journey.

College career

Stafford played college football at the University of Georgia from 2006 to 2008, where he quickly established himself as a promising quarterback.

He was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school in Dallas, Texas, and chose Georgia due to its strong football program.

In his freshman season, Stafford started as the backup quarterback but took over midway through the year.

He led the Bulldogs to a victory in the Chick-fil-A Bowl against Virginia Tech, showcasing his potential.

During his sophomore season in 2007, Stafford had a breakout year, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.

His performance helped lead Georgia to an undefeated season (11-0) and a No. 2 ranking in the final AP poll.

In his junior season (2008), despite facing some challenges, he continued to develop as a quarterback, throwing for 2,525 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He capped off his college career by leading Georgia to a victory in the Sugar Bowl against Hawaii.

Over three years at Georgia, Stafford completed 564 passes for 7,731 yards, with 51 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

His strong arm and ability to read defenses made him one of the top quarterback prospects heading into the NFL Draft.

NFL career

In the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford was selected first overall by the Detroit Lions, making him the franchise’s first quarterback taken with the top pick since 1968.

His rookie season was challenging due to injuries; however, he still showed flashes of his potential by throwing for 2,267 yards and 13 touchdowns in just ten games.

Stafford’s breakout moment came in 2011 when he threw for over 5,000 yards and led the Lions to their first playoff appearance since 1999.

Throughout his career with the Lions, Stafford set numerous franchise records, including career passing yards and touchdowns.

He became known for his ability to lead fourth-quarter comebacks and consistently performed under pressure.

In January 2021, Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and multiple draft picks. This move marked a fresh start for both quarterbacks.

Stafford’s time with the Rams proved to be fruitful as he led the team to victory in Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

In that game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, securing his first Super Bowl title and solidifying his legacy as one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history.

Accolades

Stafford has received numerous accolades throughout his NFL career, reflecting his exceptional skills and contributions to the game.

He is the all-time leader in several passing categories for the Detroit Lions, including completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes.

Stafford was selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times and earned recognition for his strong performances, including a career-high of 41 touchdown passes in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to his Pro Bowl selections, Stafford’s leadership and resilience have been acknowledged through awards such as the AP Comeback Player of the Year nomination in 2023.

His most significant achievement came when he led the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI, solidifying his status among elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

With over 50,000 career passing yards, he is one of only a few quarterbacks to reach this milestone before turning 35, further enhancing his legacy in professional football.