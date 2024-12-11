Blake Hinson Siblings: Getting to Know Evan Hinson

Blake Demond Hinson is an American professional basketball player currently with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

He played college basketball for Ole Miss and Pittsburgh, earning accolades such as Second Team All-ACC and First Team All-ACC during his time at Pitt.

Hinson, a versatile forward standing 6’7″ and weighing 235 pounds, had a standout high school career at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas and previously at Deltona High School in Florida.

Siblings

Blake has one sibling, an older brother named Evan Hinson.

Evan played football at the University of South Carolina and was involved in both football and basketball during his athletic career.

Their father, Denny Hinson, also coached Blake and Evan during their high school years at Deltona High School in Florida.

College career

Hinson began his collegiate basketball journey at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), where he played from 2018 to 2020.

During his freshman year, he participated in 31 games, starting in 12 of them.

Hinson averaged 8.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, showcasing his potential as a versatile forward.

In his sophomore season, he improved his performance, averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

His time at Ole Miss was instrumental in helping him develop the skills that would be crucial for his later career.

After two seasons at Ole Miss, Hinson transferred to Iowa State University for the 2020-2021 season.

However, he faced significant challenges during this period due to a medical condition that prevented him from playing.

This situation kept him off the court for two consecutive seasons, as he was unable to compete in both the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.

Hinson made a noteworthy comeback in the 2022-2023 season when he joined the University of Pittsburgh Panthers.

He quickly became a key player for the team, averaging 15.3 points per game and contributing significantly on both ends of the court.

His performance peaked with a remarkable 41-point game against Florida State in February 2023, highlighting his scoring ability and offensive skill set.

NBA career

After completing his college career at Pittsburgh, Hinson declared for the NBA Draft.

Although he went undrafted in 2023, he signed with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

Hinson is known for his versatility as a forward, combining size (6’7″, 235 lbs) with shooting ability and athleticism.

His college experience has equipped him with valuable skills that he aims to showcase in the G League and potentially earn a spot on an NBA roster.

Accolades

Hinson has received several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

He was named a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2023 and was awarded the Riley Wallace Award, which recognizes the most impactful transfer player in NCAA Division I basketball.

During his time at Pittsburgh, he averaged 15.3 points per game and scored in double figures 30 times, with 19 games featuring 15 or more points.

Hinson also led the Panthers in several categories, including double-doubles and three-point field goals made.