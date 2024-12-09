Brandin Podziemski Siblings: Get to Know Gabriella Podziemski

Brandin Podziemski is a professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

He played college basketball for the Illinois Fighting Illini and later transferred to Santa Clara University, where he excelled, earning WCC co-Player of the Year honors in 2023.

Drafted 19th overall by the Warriors in 2023, Podziemski has shown potential as a versatile guard, averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his rookie season.

Recently, he faced criticism from coach Steve Kerr for his performance during a losing streak.

Siblings

Brandin has one younger sister named Gabriella Podziemski.

While not much information is available about her, it is noted that she has been supportive of Brandin’s basketball career.

College career

Podziemski began his college basketball career at the University of Illinois during the 2021-2022 season.

As a freshman, he faced challenges in securing significant playing time, averaging just 1.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists over 16 games.

Recognizing the need for more opportunities to showcase his skills, Podziemski decided to transfer to Santa Clara University after one season at Illinois.

At Santa Clara, Podziemski experienced a transformative season in 2022-2023.

He emerged as a key player for the Broncos, delivering impressive averages of 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

His outstanding performance earned him the title of WCC (West Coast Conference) co-Player of the Year, highlighting his significant impact in the conference.

Podziemski led the WCC in rebounding and was among the top three-point shooters, showcasing his versatility as a guard.

His contributions were instrumental in leading Santa Clara to the NCAA Tournament, further solidifying his reputation as an emerging talent.

NBA career

Following his standout college career, Podziemski declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 19th overall pick.

He made his NBA debut on October 30, 2023, against the Sacramento Kings.

In his rookie season, he quickly became known for his scoring ability, rebounding skills, and playmaking.

Podziemski has averaged around 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game during this inaugural season.

His contributions have been crucial in various games, especially when injuries affected other key players on the team.

Accolades

Podziemski has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career.

During his standout season at Santa Clara University in 2022-2023, he was named the WCC Co-Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Gonzaga’s Drew Timme.

He also earned WCC First-Team All-Conference and Lou Henson All-American honors.

Additionally, Podziemski was recognized as the WCC Newcomer of the Year and made the NABC First Team and USBWA All-District teams.

In his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors (2023-2024), Podziemski was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, becoming the eighth Warrior guard to achieve this honor.

He ranked among the top rookies in several statistical categories, including points, assists, and rebounds.

Notably, he finished fifth in the voting for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, marking a significant recognition of his impact in the league.

Prior to college, Podziemski was awarded Wisconsin Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year during his senior year at St. John’s Northwestern Academies, where he averaged an impressive 35.1 points per game.