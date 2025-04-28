Daisy Head Siblings: Get to Know Emily Head

Daisy May Head, born on March 7, 1991, in Fulham, London, is an English actress known for her versatile performances across television and film.

The daughter of actor Anthony Head, recognized for his role as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Sarah Fisher, Daisy grew up in a family steeped in the performing arts.

Her upbringing in London and Bath, where she attended Kingswood School, nurtured her early interest in acting.

She further honed her craft at the Dorothy Coleborn School of Dance, blending physicality with her dramatic training.

Daisy’s career trajectory reflects her determination to carve her own path in the entertainment industry, despite her family’s prominence.

Career

Siblings

Daisy is the younger sister of Emily Head, also an accomplished actress known for roles in The Inbetweeners and Emmerdale.

Both have pursued acting careers, occasionally crossing paths professionally, such as in the BBC One drama The Syndicate, where Daisy played Amy Stevenson.

Their family’s artistic legacy extends beyond the immediate household, with their grandmother Helen Shingler, a noted television actress, and uncle Murray Head, an actor and musician, further enriching their creative lineage.

Daisy and Emily’s mutual support and shared passion for performance highlight the strength of their sibling dynamic.

Career

Head’s acting career began in 2004 at the age of 13 with a role in the television series Feather Boy, where she played Kate Barber.

Her early work included appearances alongside her father in Rose and Maloney and roles in British staples like Trial & Retribution, Doc Martin, and Holby City.

In 2010, she made her film debut as Chloe Chambers in The Last Seven, opposite Danny Dyer, and later that year starred as Daisy in the CBBC musical film Rules of Love.

Her breakout role came in 2016 as Grace Atwood in the American drama series Guilt, where she played a student entangled in a murder mystery, acting alongside her father.

That same year, she appeared as Alexia in Underworld: Blood Wars, marking her entry into high-profile genre films.

Daisy’s career gained further momentum with roles in period and fantasy projects.

In 2018, she played Cristiana in Ophelia, a reimagining of Hamlet starring Daisy Ridley, and joined the cast of ITV’s Girlfriends.

The following year, she portrayed Kate Bottomley in the third season of Hulu’s Harlots, bringing nuance to the historical drama.

Her role as Genya Safin in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone (2021–2023), an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, showcased her ability to convey emotional complexity as a Grisha navigating trauma and loyalty.

In 2023, she played the cunning Red Wizard Sofina in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a performance that highlighted her range in a blockbuster setting.

Other notable credits include Wrong Turn (2021), The Ninth (2019), and Fallen (2016).