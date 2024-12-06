Mo Bamba Siblings: Meet Sidiki, Ibrahim and Sita

Mohamed Fakaba Bamba is an American-Ivorian professional basketball player currently with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. S

Standing at 7 feet 1 inch tall, he played college basketball for the Texas Longhorns before being selected sixth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bamba is noted for his impressive wingspan of 7 feet 10 inches and has had notable performances, including a career-high of 32 points in a game.

He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Clippers in July 2024.

Siblings

Mo has three siblings, two older brothers, Sidiki Johnson and Ibrahim Johnson, and one older sister, Sita Johnson.

Sidiki played college basketball at Arizona and Providence, while Ibrahim also pursued basketball at various colleges, including Farmingdale State and Montevallo.

Unfortunately, Ibrahim was murdered in October 2020, and Sidiki is currently incarcerated.

College career

Bamba played college basketball for the Texas Longhorns during the 2017-2018 season, where he quickly established himself as a standout player.

In his freshman season, he averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game, showcasing his defensive prowess and versatility on offense.

Bamba was particularly known for his shot-blocking ability, with a remarkable wingspan of 7 feet 10 inches that made him a formidable force in the paint.

His impressive performance earned him recognition as a McDonald’s All-American prior to college, and he was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

NBA career

In the 2018 NBA Draft, Bamba was selected sixth overall by the Orlando Magic.

His rookie season saw him adjusting to the pace of the NBA, where he averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game.

Over his first few seasons in the league, Bamba showed gradual improvement in his scoring and rebounding while continuing to be a defensive anchor for the team.

A significant highlight of his early career occurred on December 27, 2021, when he scored a career-high 32 points against the New York Knicks, demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively beyond just defense.

In July 2022, Bamba signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, which provided him an opportunity to play alongside star players and further develop his skills in a competitive environment.

After a brief stint with the Lakers, he joined the Philadelphia 76ers in March 2023.

His time with the Sixers allowed him additional opportunities to contribute as part of a playoff-contending team.

In July 2024, Bamba signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, marking another chapter in his career as he seeks growth and impact within the league.

Accolades

Bamba has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, both in high school and college.

He was named a McDonald’s All-American, which is awarded to the top high school players in the United States, marking him as the 19th selection in the history of the University of Texas.

Additionally, he earned the title of Jordan Brand All-American, being the 15th player from Texas to receive this honor.

In high school, Bamba was recognized as one of the nation’s top recruits, ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect by Rivals and No. 3 by ESPN and Scout.

He was also a finalist for the Naismith National High School Player of the Year and made the Naismith Trophy High School All-America first team.

During his senior season at Westtown School, he averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game, leading his team to a state title.

On the international stage, Bamba contributed to Team USA’s success at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, where they won a gold medal.