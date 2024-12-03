Jakob Pöltl Siblings: Get to Know Miriam

Jakob Pöltl, born on October 15, 1995, is an Austrian professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

He was drafted ninth overall by the Raptors in 2016 and later traded to the San Antonio Spurs, returning to Toronto in February 2023.

Pöltl has established himself as a key player, averaging 16.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game since November 2024, including multiple double-doubles this season.

Standing at 7’0″ and weighing 260 lbs, he plays as a center and is noted for his efficient scoring and rebounding abilities.

Siblings

Jakob has one sibling, a sister named Miriam.

Both of their parents, Rainer Ömer and Martina Pöltl, were athletes who represented Austria in volleyball, which influenced Jakob’s early involvement in sports.

College career

Pöltl played college basketball for the Utah Utes from 2014 to 2016.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact, averaging 10.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

His performance helped the Utes reach the NCAA Tournament, where they advanced to the Sweet 16.

In his sophomore year, Pöltl’s game significantly improved as he averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

His standout performances earned him several accolades, including being named a consensus second-team All-American and winning the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the best center in college basketball.

NBA career

In the 2016 NBA Draft, Pöltl was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors.

During his rookie season (2016-2017), he played in 63 games and averaged 3.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

He showed flashes of potential as a rim protector and rebounder.

In his second season (2017-2018), Pöltl continued to develop, averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while taking on a larger role with the team.

In July 2018, Pöltl was traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

He quickly became a valuable contributor for the Spurs, known for his defensive prowess and ability to finish around the rim.

Over his five seasons with San Antonio, he averaged career-high numbers in the 2020-2021 season, posting 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Pöltl established himself as a key player for the Spurs, often starting games and contributing significantly on both ends of the floor.

In February 2023, Pöltl was traded back to the Raptors, where he has continued to thrive as a starting center.

Since returning to Toronto, he has been instrumental in their frontcourt, providing rebounding, shot-blocking, and efficient scoring.

Accolades

Pöltl has received several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

During his time at the University of Utah, he was named a consensus second-team All-American and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the top collegiate center.

Additionally, he received the Pete Newell Big Man Award, recognizing him as the best low-post player in college basketball.

In 2016, he was also honored as the Pac-12 Player of the Year and selected for the All-Pac-12 First Team.