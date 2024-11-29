Jaylin Williams Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NBA Player

Jaylin Michael Williams is an American professional basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Arkansas and was selected by the Thunder as the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Standing 6’9″ and weighing 240 lbs, Williams has averaged 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in his NBA career.

Siblings

Jaylin has a close-knit family, consisting of three brothers—Mikey, Marquis, and Montell—and one sister named Synora Phillips.

His siblings are supportive of his basketball career, with his sister living in Oklahoma City, allowing for regular family interactions.

Jaylin’s family background includes a mix of African American and Vietnamese heritage, as his mother immigrated from Vietnam.

College career

Williams played college basketball for the University of Arkansas from 2020 to 2022.

During his freshman year, he demonstrated promise, averaging 4.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while contributing to the team’s success in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

However, it was his sophomore year that marked a significant breakout for him.

In the 2021-2022 season, Williams averaged 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

His defensive skills were particularly noteworthy; he led NCAA Division I in charges drawn, showcasing his ability to anticipate plays and position himself effectively on defense.

His impressive performance earned him first-team All-SEC honors, solidifying his reputation as one of the top players in the conference.

Williams played a crucial role in helping the Razorbacks reach the NCAA Tournament, where they made a notable run to the Sweet Sixteen.

NBA career

After his successful college career, Williams declared for the NBA Draft and was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

This selection was historically significant as he became the first player of Vietnamese descent to be drafted into the NBA.

Williams made his NBA debut on October 19, 2022, during his rookie season.

He averaged approximately 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game over 43 games played.

His contributions were particularly noted during crucial moments of games where he showcased his versatility as a forward.

Williams primarily plays as a power forward but has shown flexibility to play at center due to his size and skills.

He is recognized for his defensive capabilities, rebounding skills, and ability to draw fouls. Offensively, he can score both inside and outside, making him a well-rounded player.

Accolades

Williams has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time at the University of Arkansas.

In his sophomore season, he was recognized with multiple honors, including being named to the SEC All-Defensive Team and earning first-team All-SEC honors from the coaches and second-team All-SEC from the Associated Press.

He was also selected for the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team and the NCAA West Regional All-Tournament Team.

Williams led NCAA Division I in charges drawn, showcasing his defensive prowess, and recorded 16 double-doubles during the season.

He was named SEC co-Player of the Week twice and was invited to the Team USA U-19 camp in 2021.

Additionally, he made the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in his freshman year and continued to excel academically in his sophomore year.

In the NBA, while he has not yet received major awards or honors, Williams made history by becoming the first player of Vietnamese descent to be drafted into the NBA when he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 34th overall pick in 2022.

He also became the first player of Vietnamese descent to play in an NBA game on October 23, 2022.