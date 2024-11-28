Franz Wagner Siblings: Getting to Know Moritz “Mo” Wagner

Franz Jacob Wagner, born August 27, 2001, in Berlin, is a professional basketball player for the Orlando Magic in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Michigan and was selected 8th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Known for his versatility, Wagner has emerged as a key player for the Magic, showcasing impressive performances, including a recent 37-point game against the Lakers and a career-high 32 points against the Hornets.

He was part of Germany’s gold medal-winning team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and has been recognized for his two-way play.

Siblings

Franz has one sibling, an older brother named Moritz “Mo” Wagner.

Both brothers are professional basketball players currently playing for the Orlando Magic in the NBA.

They have a shared background in basketball, having both played for Alba Berlin and the University of Michigan before entering the NBA.

College career

Wagner began his college basketball journey at the University of Michigan, where he played for the Wolverines from 2019 to 2021.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact on the team, averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

His contributions helped the Wolverines achieve a solid 19-12 record.

Wagner showcased his versatility as a forward, demonstrating both scoring ability and defensive skills in several standout performances throughout the season.

In his sophomore year, Wagner took on a larger role within the team, becoming one of its leading scorers.

He improved his statistics significantly, averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while enhancing his shooting, particularly from three-point range.

The Wolverines had a successful season, finishing with a 23-5 record and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Despite being upset in the first round by UCLA, Wagner’s overall performance during the season solidified his status as a promising NBA prospect.

NBA career

After declaring for the NBA Draft following his sophomore season, Wagner was selected 8th overall by the Orlando Magic in July 2021.

In his rookie season, he made an immediate impact on the team, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

His strong performance earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2022, highlighting his potential as one of the league’s rising stars.

Continuing to develop his game in subsequent seasons, Wagner averaged around 18 points per game during the 2022-2023 season while making significant contributions on defense as well.

Known for his versatility, he effectively plays multiple positions and has become a crucial part of the Magic’s lineup.

In November 2023, he recorded a career-high of 37 points in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and followed that performance with another strong showing against the Charlotte Hornets.

In addition to his NBA career, Wagner has represented Germany in international competitions.

He played a vital role in helping Germany secure a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, showcasing his talent on a global stage.

Awards and accolades

Wagner has received several awards and accolades throughout his basketball career, reflecting his talent and contributions on the court.

In the NBA, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2022, recognizing his outstanding debut season.

Recently, he earned the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for the week of November 11-17, 2024, after averaging 30.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game during that span.

In addition to his NBA achievements, Wagner has excelled internationally.

He played a pivotal role in leading Germany to victory at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they won their first world championship title.

For his performance in the tournament, he was named to the All-FIBA World Cup Second Team.

Earlier in his career, he was recognized as the BBL Best Young Player in 2019 while playing for Alba Berlin, further highlighting his early promise in professional basketball.