Dennis Schröder Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Player

Dennis Schröder, born September 15, 1993, is a German professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

He began his career in Germany before joining the Atlanta Hawks in 2013.

Notably, Schröder led Germany to victory at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and was named MVP.

Career

Siblings

Schröder has several siblings, he is the brother of Bakery Schröder and Cheyassin Schröder, and he also has a sister named Aminata Schröder and another sister named Awa Schröder.

His family background includes a German father, Axel Schröder, and a Gambian mother, Fatou Nije.

Before making his mark in the NBA, Schröder began his professional career in Germany.

He played for SG Braunschweig in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), where he quickly gained recognition for his speed, ball-handling skills, and scoring ability.

After a successful stint in Germany, he declared for the NBA Draft in 2013 and was selected 17th overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

Schröder made his NBA debut during the 2014-15 season with the Hawks, where he established himself as a promising young point guard.

Over the next few seasons, he developed into a key player for the team.

In the 2016-17 season, he averaged an impressive 17.9 points and 6.3 assists per game, showcasing his growth and potential.

In July 2018, Schröder was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His role expanded significantly as he became a reliable scoring option off the bench alongside stars like Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

During the 2018-19 season with the Thunder, he averaged 15.5 points and 4.1 assists per game.

In November 2020, Schröder was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers with high expectations to help defend their championship title.

He had a solid season with averages of 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game but faced challenges during the playoffs.

Following his time with the Lakers, Schröder signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics for the 2021-22 season.

He played an important role as a scorer and playmaker during this period, averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 assists per game.

After his stint in Boston, he moved to the Toronto Raptors for the 2022-23 season, providing valuable experience and depth to their backcourt.

In addition to his NBA career, Schröder has represented Germany on various international stages.

Notably, he led Germany to victory at the FIBA World Cup held in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines in 2023, where his outstanding performance earned him the tournament’s MVP award.