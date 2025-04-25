Thalia Besson Siblings: All About the Besson Siblings

Thalia Besson, born August 1, 2001, in Paris, France, is a rising French-American actress and model carving her own path in the entertainment industry.

The daughter of renowned French filmmaker Luc Besson and Canadian-French film producer Virginie Besson-Silla, Thalia has emerged from her parents’ influential shadows to establish herself as a talented performer.

A 2023 graduate of Parsons Paris with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Strategic Design and Management, she balances her creative pursuits with a sharp business acumen.

Thalia gained widespread attention for her role as Geneviève in the fourth season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris (2024), where she portrayed the show’s “first villain,” captivating audiences with her nuanced performance.

Siblings

Thailahas two younger siblings, namely Sateen Besson and Mao Besson.

Sateen is a French Instagram model, actress, and social media influencer who has garnered attention for her online presence and creative endeavors.

In addition to her full siblings, Thalia has two elder half-sisters from her father’s previous marriages.

Juliette Besson, born in 1987 to Luc Besson and his first wife, actress Anne Parillaud, is an actress known for her work in films such as Number One.

Shanna Besson, born in 1993 to Luc Besson and his second wife, actress and director Maïwenn, is an actress and photographer who has contributed to various creative projects.

Thalia’s acting career began with an uncredited role in her father’s sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) at the age of 16.

She followed this with appearances in the French horror-thriller Arthur, malédiction (2022) and the thriller Dangerous Waters (2023), where she played the role of Tabitha.

In 2022, she filmed the apocalypse love story When I’m Ready, set for release in 2025.

Thalia also joined the cast of the upcoming fantasy horror film Triton (2023), directed by Janell Shirtcliff, alongside Raff Law and Freya Allan.

Her breakout role came in 2024 as Geneviève in Emily in Paris, where her character’s manipulative charm created a compelling foil to Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper, earning her significant buzz among fans and critics.

Beyond acting, Thalia has worked as a model and has directed two short films, with the second wrapping production in July 2024, as announced on her Instagram.