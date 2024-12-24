Justin Jefferson Siblings: All About Jordan and Rickey Jefferson

Justin Jamal Jefferson, born June 16, 1999, is a professional football wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.

He played college football at LSU, winning the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Drafted by the Vikings in 2020, Jefferson quickly became a standout player, setting records for receiving yards in his first five seasons and earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

In 2024, he signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Siblings

Justin has two older brothers, Jordan and Rickey Jefferson, both of whom played college football at Louisiana State University (LSU).

Jordan, a former quarterback, and Rickey, who played as a defensive back, influenced Justin’s football journey significantly.

Growing up in a competitive environment, Justin credits his brothers for shaping his skills and resilience in the sport.

Their strong familial bond continues to support Justin’s success in the NFL, where he has become a standout wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

College career

Jefferson began his college football career at Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2017.

During his freshman year, he had limited playing time, recording just one reception for four yards as he primarily served as a backup.

However, his sophomore season marked a turning point. Jefferson emerged as a key player for the Tigers, finishing the year with 54 receptions for 875 yards and six touchdowns.

His performance helped LSU secure a strong season, establishing him as a reliable target in the passing game.

Jefferson’s junior year in 2019 was nothing short of phenomenal.

He caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, playing an instrumental role in LSU’s success that season.

His standout performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Clemson included nine catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his ability to perform on the biggest stage.

For his efforts, he earned numerous accolades, including First-Team All-American honors and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

By the end of his college career, Jefferson had amassed a total of 165 receptions, 2,415 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns.

NFL career

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the 22nd overall pick in the first round.

He made an immediate impact during his rookie season, setting an NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,400 yards, surpassing the previous record held by Anquan Boldin.

In addition to his impressive yardage, he caught 70 passes and scored seven touchdowns, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl and recognition as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jefferson continued to elevate his game in subsequent seasons.

In 2021, he recorded 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and ten touchdowns, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s elite receivers.

The following year, he led the league in receiving yards with 1,809 yards and was named to his second Pro Bowl while also earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

In December 2022, he broke Randy Moss’s franchise record for receiving yards in a single season during a game against the New York Giants.

In September 2024, Jefferson signed a historic four-year contract extension worth $140 million, making him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history.

Accolades

Jefferson has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, reflecting his exceptional talent and performance.

In the NFL, he was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, leading the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards.

He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2020-2022) and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022, along with Second-Team All-Pro distinctions in 2020 and 2021.

In college, Jefferson was a standout at LSU, where he played a pivotal role in winning the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.

He set multiple records during his college career, including the most receptions in a single season at LSU and notable performances in crucial games, such as catching four touchdown passes against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

His contributions have solidified his reputation as one of the top wide receivers in both college and professional football.