Marcus Mariota Siblings: All About Matt Mariota

Marcus Ardel Taulauniu Mariota, born on October 30, 1993, in Honolulu, is an American professional football quarterback for the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

He gained fame playing for the Oregon Ducks, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2014, becoming the first player from Oregon and Hawaii to do so.

Drafted second overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, Mariota led the team to three consecutive winning seasons from 2016 to 2018.

After stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, he joined the Commanders in 2024.

Siblings

Marcus has one younger brother, Matt Mariota, who also plays football.

Matt has been part of the Oregon Ducks football team, following in Marcus’s footsteps as a collegiate athlete.

Their family includes their mother, Alana Deppe-Mariota, and father, Toa Mariota, who have supported both brothers’ athletic pursuits throughout their careers.

College career

Mariota began his collegiate journey with the Oregon Ducks after redshirting in 2011.

In 2012, he became the starting quarterback and quickly made a name for himself by leading the Ducks to an impressive 12-1 record and a victory in the Fiesta Bowl against Kansas State.

During that season, Mariota showcased his dual-threat capabilities, throwing for 2,677 yards, with 32 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions, while also rushing for 752 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Mariota’s most notable season came in 2014 when he led Oregon to a 13-2 record and a spot in the national championship game.

His exceptional performance earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy, making him the first player from both Oregon and Hawaii to receive this honor.

He finished the season with remarkable statistics, including 4,454 passing yards, 42 touchdown passes, and only 4 interceptions.

Additionally, he contributed significantly on the ground with 770 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Although the Ducks ultimately lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Mariota’s accomplishments solidified his status as one of college football’s elite quarterbacks.

After his standout junior year in 2015, Mariota declared for the NFL Draft, finishing his college career with over 10,000 passing yards and more than 100 touchdown passes.

His impressive performance at Oregon set the stage for his entry into professional football.

NFL career

In the 2015 NFL Draft, Marcus was selected second overall by the Tennessee Titans.

He had a promising rookie season, throwing for 2,818 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His performance earned him recognition as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in November.

In 2017, Mariota led the Titans to their first playoff appearance since 2008, culminating in a memorable victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round.

However, his tenure with the Titans was marked by challenges, including injuries and inconsistency, which ultimately led to his replacement by Ryan Tannehill in 2019.

Following his time in Tennessee, Mariota signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a backup quarterback in 2020.

Although he played sparingly during his tenure there, he had a notable performance in December against the Los Angeles Chargers when he stepped in for an injured Derek Carr.

In March 2022, Mariota joined the Atlanta Falcons to compete for the starting quarterback position.

While he started most of that season, he struggled with consistency as the team began transitioning to younger talent.

In 2024, Mariota signed with the Washington Commanders, marking another chapter in his career as he aimed to establish himself as a reliable quarterback once again.

Accolades

Mariota has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, most notably winning the Heisman Trophy in 2014.

He became the first player from Oregon and the first Hawaii-born athlete to win this prestigious award, receiving 788 out of 891 first-place votes and achieving the third-highest vote total in Heisman history, appearing on a record 95.2% of ballots.

In addition to the Heisman, Mariota was named the Offensive MVP of the 2015 Rose Bowl after leading Oregon to a decisive victory over Florida State, throwing for 338 yards and rushing for a touchdown.

During his Heisman-winning season, he set several records, including a Pac-12 record for total touchdowns (53) and leading the nation in passing efficiency and total offense46.

Mariota’s contributions to football extend beyond individual awards; he co-founded the Motiv8 Foundation, which supports youth in Oahu, further showcasing his commitment to community service.