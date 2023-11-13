David Cameron Replaces James Cleverly as UK Foreign Secretary

David Cameron was Monday appointed as UK foreign secretary in a cabinet reshuffle.

The former prime minister was seen entering Downing Street Monday morning shortly after the reshuffle started.

Cameron replaces James Cleverly who is the new home secretary.

This reshuffle was sparked by the sacking of Suella Braverman Monday morning, days after she wrote a controversial article in The Times newspaper, criticising the Met Police.

It was later confirmed she had ignored advice from No 10 to make changes to the article.

Cameron is no longer an elected politician – having stood down as an MP in 2016 – and while a government minister does not in theory have to be a member of either House of Parliament, in recent years such ministers have been appointed to the House of Lords in order for them to be accountable to parliament.

Cameron could be made a peer in order to fulfil the convention.

But one person who isn’t moving is Jeremy Hunt – it has been confirmed that he remains as chancellor.