David Cameron Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the British Politician

David William Donald Cameron, Baron Cameron of Chipping Norton, was born on 9 October 1966 in Marylebone, London, and raised primarily in Peasemore, Berkshire.

He is a British Conservative politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2016, leading first a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats and later a majority Conservative administration after the 2015 general election.

He was Leader of the Conservative Party from 2005 to 2016 and Member of Parliament for Witney from 2001 to 2016.

In November 2023 he was elevated to the House of Lords as a life peer and appointed Foreign Secretary under Rishi Sunak, serving until the 2024 general election.

Cameron comes from an upper-middle-class family with connections to finance, the law, and the aristocracy; his father, Ian Donald Cameron, was a stockbroker, and his mother, Mary Fleur, was a justice of the peace and daughter of Sir William Mount.

He is a distant descendant of King William IV.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

David is the third of four children.

His elder brother, Allan Alexander Cameron, was born on 27 August 1963 and died of cancer on 21 March 2023 at the age of 59.

Alexander was a highly regarded barrister and King’s Counsel who specialised in criminal law.

He studied at Eton College and the University of Bristol, was called to the bar in 1986, and handled high-profile cases including work related to the Pinochet extradition proceedings and defences in perjury trials.

He married Sarah Fearnley-Whittingstall and had two children, Imogen and Angus.

David has described his older brother as a significant role model who encouraged him to seek the Conservative leadership in 2005 and provided personal support during his time as prime minister.

Cameron has two sisters.

Tania Rachel Cameron was born in 1965 and has largely maintained a private life away from public attention.

Clare Louise Cameron was born in April 1971.

She married market research executive Jeremy Fawcus in a ceremony in Peasemore in 2010, which David and his family attended.

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Clare, who has worked as a literacy and numeracy tutor, played a key personal role in the family by introducing her brother to Samantha Sheffield (later Samantha Cameron) during a holiday in Italy.

Career

Cameron was educated at Heatherdown preparatory school and Eton College before reading Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Brasenose College, Oxford, where he graduated with a first-class degree in 1988.

He joined the Conservative Party Research Department shortly after university and later served as a special adviser to Chancellor of the Exchequer Norman Lamont and then to Home Secretary Michael Howard.

From the mid-1990s until 2001 he worked in the private sector as director of corporate affairs at the media company Carlton Communications.

He entered Parliament as MP for Witney in 2001.

After rapid promotion in opposition, including roles in policy coordination and as shadow education secretary, he was elected Leader of the Conservative Party in December 2005.

Following the 2010 general election he became Prime Minister at the head of a Conservative–Liberal Democrat coalition, the first such arrangement since the Second World War.

He secured a majority government in 2015.

His premiership focused on deficit reduction, education reform, the legalisation of same-sex marriage, and constitutional referendums.

He resigned in July 2016 after the public voted to leave the European Union in a referendum he had called.

After a period outside frontline politics he returned as Foreign Secretary in 2023.

Accolades

Cameron became the youngest British prime minister since Lord Liverpool in 1812 when he took office at the age of 43.

He led the first coalition government in the United Kingdom for nearly seventy years and later formed the first Conservative majority government in almost two decades.

In 2023 he received a life peerage as Baron Cameron of Chipping Norton, enabling his return to government as Foreign Secretary – the first former prime minister to rejoin the Cabinet in such a capacity for many decades.

He has held roles including President of Alzheimer’s Research UK and positions with organisations such as the National Citizen Service and the ONE Campaign.

His memoir For the Record was published in 2019.