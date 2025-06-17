David Hornsby Siblings: Getting to Know Bruce Hornsby

David Hornsby, born on December 1, 1975, in Newport News, Virginia, is an American actor, screenwriter, and producer.

Raised in Houston, Texas, he developed an early interest in the arts, influenced by his cousin, the Grammy Award-winning musician Bruce Hornsby.

He pursued this passion by studying acting at Carnegie Mellon University, graduating in 1998 with a degree in Acting and Stage Performance.

His career spans acting, writing, producing, and voice work, with a distinctive presence in both comedic and dramatic roles.

Best known for his role as Matthew “Rickety Cricket” Mara on the FX comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, he has also contributed significantly to the show as a writer and executive producer.

Career

Siblings

David is the brother of singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby, known for his work with The Grateful Dead and hits like The Way It Is.

However, not much is known about Bruce, as he leads a more private life compared yo his famous brother.

Career

Hornsby’s career began in the late 1990s with a guest appearance on the medical drama ER, marking his entry into professional acting.

His early roles included minor parts in films like Pearl Harbor (2001), where he played a flyer, and Minority Report (2002), as well as a recurring role as Patrick in the critically acclaimed series Six Feet Under (2003).

His breakthrough came in 2006 with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where he portrayed the eccentric, defrocked priest Matthew “Rickety Cricket” Mara.

Beyond acting, Hornsby has written and produced numerous episodes of the series, contributing to its long-running success.

He expanded his portfolio with voice work, notably as Fanboy in Nickelodeon’s Fanboy & Chum Chum, and starred in and produced the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest (2020–present), playing executive producer David Brittlesbee.

Other notable credits include roles in Good Girls (2018–2020), The Joe Schmo Show, and films like Flags of Our Fathers (2006) and Pretty Bird (2008).

Hornsby also co-created and starred in the CBS sitcom How to Be a Gentleman (2011–2012) and the animated series Unsupervised (2012).