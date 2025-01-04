David Njoku Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

David Njoku is an American professional football tight end for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Miami and was selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Njoku has established himself as a key player, recording notable seasons and earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

He faced challenges, including a knee injury in late 2024, but continues to be a significant contributor to his team’s offense.

Siblings

David is one of nine siblings in a Nigerian-American family.

His siblings include Innocent, a neurosurgeon; Chelsea, a nurse; Faith, a medical student; Gladys, an engineering graduate; and Evidence, who is pursuing a career in WWE after playing football.

The family emphasizes competition and achievement, with all members excelling in their respective fields.

David is the seventh oldest among his siblings, showcasing a strong familial bond and shared ambition.

College career

Njoku played college football at the University of Miami from 2014 to 2016.

He joined the Hurricanes as a highly regarded recruit but redshirted his first year, which allowed him to develop physically and learn the team’s playbook without losing a year of eligibility.

Njoku emerged as a significant offensive weapon during his time at Miami.

In the 2015 season, he recorded 21 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his athleticism and ability to stretch the field.

His breakout year came in 2016 when he finished with 43 receptions for 698 yards and eight touchdowns.

This performance solidified his reputation as one of the top tight end prospects in college football, demonstrating impressive speed, agility, and catching ability.

Also Read: Brock Purdy Siblings: Get to Know Whittney Purdy and Chubba Purdy

NFL career

After his sophomore season, Njoku declared for the NFL Draft, opting to forgo his final two years of eligibility.

His combination of size (6’4″, 246 lbs), speed, and playmaking ability made him an attractive prospect for NFL teams.

He was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, joining a talented group of tight ends that included O.J. Howard and Evan Engram.

In his rookie season, Njoku recorded 32 receptions for 386 yards and four touchdowns despite playing on a struggling Browns team that finished with a 0-16 record.

His potential was evident from the start, and he quickly became a favorite target in the passing game.

The following year, he continued to develop, finishing with 39 receptions for 494 yards and four touchdowns while improving his blocking skills.

Injuries limited Njoku’s impact during the 2019 season, but he still managed to contribute with 19 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2020 season marked a resurgence for him under head coach Kevin Stefanski, as he recorded 19 receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a season that saw the Browns make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

In 2021, he had a solid year with 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns, further showcasing his versatility as both a receiver and blocker.

Njoku achieved his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023 after an impressive season where he recorded 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

His performance was characterized by explosive plays and improved route running, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top tight ends.

Accolades

Most prominently, Njoku was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2023, marking his first appearance in this prestigious event.

In that season, he set career highs with 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns, showcasing his significant contribution to the Cleveland Browns’ offense.

Additionally, Njoku signed a four-year contract extension worth $56.75 million in May 2022, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

His performance has consistently placed him among the top tight ends, with high target counts and red zone efficiency, further solidifying his reputation as a key player for the Browns.