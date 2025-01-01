Brock Purdy Siblings: Get to Know Whittney Purdy and Chubba Purdy

Brock Purdy is a professional quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, having joined the NFL as the final pick in the 2022 draft.

He played college football at Iowa State and has quickly made a name for himself in the league.

Recently, Purdy suffered a right elbow injury during a game against the Detroit Lions, raising concerns about his availability for the season finale.

Initial tests indicated nerve issues, but further imaging is pending to assess the extent of the injury.

Siblings

Brock has two siblings, namely Whittney Purdy and Chubba Purdy.

Whittney, the eldest, played collegiate softball and is known for her athletic prowess.

Chubba, the youngest, is a quarterback who has played for several colleges, including Florida State and Nebraska.

The Purdy family, raised in Gilbert, Arizona, has a strong sports background, influenced by their father, Shawn Purdy, a former minor league baseball player.

College career

Purdy played college football at Iowa State University from 2018 to 2021.

He began his collegiate career as a freshman, taking over as the starting quarterback midway through the season.

Purdy showcased his potential by throwing for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping Iowa State finish with an 8-5 record and earn a bowl game appearance.

His performance laid the groundwork for what would become a standout college career.

In his sophomore season in 2019, Purdy continued to improve significantly.

He threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns, leading the Cyclones to a 7-6 record.

His impressive play earned him recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference.

The following year, during the pandemic-affected 2020 season, Purdy still managed to throw for 2,750 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He played a crucial role in helping Iowa State achieve a historic season, leading them to their first-ever Big 12 Championship Game appearance.

In his senior season in 2021, Purdy threw for 3,188 yards and another 19 touchdowns, finishing his college career with remarkable statistics.

By the end of his time at Iowa State, he had established himself as the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns for the program, solidifying his legacy at the school.

NFL career

Purdy was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, earning the title of “Mr. Irrelevant.”

This label often carries a humorous connotation; however, Purdy quickly proved his worth on the field.

After injuries sidelined both starting quarterback Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy stepped in as the starter late in the season.

He made an immediate impact by winning all five regular-season games he started.

His impressive performance continued into the playoffs, where he led the 49ers to victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round and played well against the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round.

Unfortunately, his playoff run came to an abrupt end in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an elbow injury.

Accolades

In college, Purdy was honored as the Big 12 Sportsman of the Year in 2022 and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors from the coaches in 2020 and the AP in 2021.

He was also recognized as a Second Team All-Big 12 player in 2019 and 2021.

Purdy was named a Senior Class Award All-American in 2021 and was the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP in 2020.

Additionally, he was a Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist in both 2019 and 2020.

In the NFL, Purdy was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2023 and led the league in passer rating that same year.

He also received the prestigious Len Eshmont Award from his teammates for exemplifying inspirational and courageous play.

Furthermore, Purdy and teammate Christian McCaffrey made history by winning the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year awards, marking the first time a quarterback and running back from the same team achieved this honor in the same year.