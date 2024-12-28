Hendon Hooker Siblings: All About Nile and Alston Hooker

Alan Hendon Hooker, born January 13, 1998, is an American quarterback for the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

He played college football at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, where he earned the SEC Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

Hooker was drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His collegiate career included impressive stats, 11,053 total yards and 80 passing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his season ended prematurely due to a torn ACL in November 2022.

Siblings

Hooker has two siblings, an older sister named Nile Hooker and a younger brother named Alston Hooker.

Alston has played for Virginia Tech and is currently the starting quarterback at North Carolina A&T.

The siblings collaborated on a book titled The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes, aimed at motivating young athletes.

College career

Hooker began his college career at Virginia Tech in 2017, where he redshirted his freshman year to develop his skills and learn the system.

In 2018, he saw limited action as a backup to starter Josh Jackson, completing 35 of 66 passes for 527 yards, with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Hooker became the starting quarterback in 2019, leading the Hokies to a bowl game and finishing the season with 1,555 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions.

His dual-threat capabilities were evident as he also rushed for 356 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In his senior year at Virginia Tech in 2020, Hooker continued to improve, throwing for 2,894 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions while showcasing his ability to make plays on the ground with an additional 623 rushing yards.

In 2021, Hooker transferred to the University of Tennessee, where he quickly established himself as the starting quarterback under head coach Josh Heupel.

During his first season with the Volunteers, he threw for 2,945 yards with an impressive 31 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.

His leadership played a crucial role in revitalizing the Tennessee program.

The following year, in 2022, Hooker had a breakout season that included a significant victory over Alabama.

He threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding another 430 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns to his tally.

His outstanding performance earned him the title of SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a fifth-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a torn ACL suffered during a game against South Carolina in November.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Hooker declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round (68th overall) in April 2023.

His rookie season has been characterized by his recovery from injury; he did not play in the early part of the season as he focused on rehabilitation from his ACL tear.

However, he has been actively working with Lions coaches and players to prepare for future opportunities.

Accolades

Hooker received numerous accolades during his college football career, particularly during his time at Tennessee.

In 2022, he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year by multiple organizations, including the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

He also earned spots on the All-America Second Team and All-America Third Team (Associated Press).

Additionally, Hooker was recognized as a Maxwell Award Finalist, a Walter Camp Player of the Year Finalist, and a Manning Award Finalist.

He was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and received recognition as a Jason Witten Man of the Year Semifinalist.

In 2021, he was also a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and earned All-SEC Fourth Team honors.

His impressive performance in 2022 culminated in a fifth-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting, making him the first Tennessee player to finish in the top five since Peyton Manning in 1997.