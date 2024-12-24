CeeDee Lamb Siblings: Get to Know the Lamb Siblings

CeeDee Lamb, born April 8, 1999, in Opelousas, Louisiana, is a professional wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

He played college football at Oklahoma, earning consensus All-American honors in 2019.

Drafted by the Cowboys in 2020, Lamb has emerged as a star, recording 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2023 season.

Recently, he played through a shoulder injury to help his team secure a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, demonstrating his commitment and leadership on the field.

Siblings

CeeDee has four siblings, two brothers, Christian Lamb and Tarbibean Ramirez, and two sisters, Brianna Lamb and Andres Lamb.

He comes from a family with a strong athletic background, as both his father and uncles played football.

College career

Lamb played college football at the University of Oklahoma from 2017 to 2019, where he quickly established himself as a standout player.

Coming out of John and Randolph Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, Lamb was a highly regarded four-star recruit.

He made an immediate impact during his freshman year in 2017, recording 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.

His ability to make big plays contributed significantly to the Sooners’ offense, especially alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In his sophomore season in 2018, Lamb continued to excel, finishing with 65 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His performance was instrumental in helping the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff that year.

By his junior season in 2019, Lamb had solidified his status as one of the top receivers in college football.

He recorded 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning consensus All-American honors.

Following this impressive season, he declared for the NFL Draft.

NFL career

Lamb was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

His selection was seen as a significant addition to an already talented receiving corps.

In his rookie season, he quickly established himself as a key player for the Cowboys, finishing with 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

His performance earned him a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team.

Lamb continued to build on his success in subsequent seasons.

In 2021, he took on a larger role as the team’s primary receiver, recording 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

His ability to make contested catches and run precise routes made him a favorite target for quarterback Dak Prescott.

In 2022, he once again surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards, further solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s elite wide receivers.

Accolades

Lamb has received numerous accolades throughout his football career. In college, he was a consensus All-American in 2019 and a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection.

He was also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the most outstanding receiver in college football, and earned the title of Most Outstanding Player in the Big 12 Championship that same year.

In the NFL, Lamb has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2021 and 2022, reflecting his status as one of the top wide receivers in the league.

His impressive statistics include being ranked second among rookie wide receivers in 2020 and achieving career highs with 107 receptions and 1,359 yards in the 2022 season.