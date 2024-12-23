Spencer Rattler Siblings: Getting to Know Olivia Rattler

Spencer Michael Rattler is an American professional football quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

He initially played at the University of Oklahoma, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020, before transferring to the University of South Carolina, where he had a notable career.

Rattler was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is set to start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 of the season.

Siblings

Spencer has one sibling, a younger sister named Olivia Rattler, born on December 17, 2002.

Olivia is a student at Missouri State University and plays Division 1 beach volleyball.

She has been involved in sports from a young age, participating in volleyball since age six and training in beach volleyball with the RPM Sand program in Scottsdale, Arizona.

College career

Rattler began his college career at the University of Oklahoma, where he played from 2019 to 2021.

In his freshman year, he served as a backup to Jalen Hurts, gaining valuable experience by appearing in several games.

Rattler’s breakout season came in 2020 when he became the starting quarterback for the Sooners.

He had an impressive year, throwing for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions.

His performance earned him First-Team All-Big 12 honors, and he was recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

Rattler also led Oklahoma to a Big 12 Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, his junior season in 2021 proved to be more challenging.

After starting the season as the team’s quarterback, Rattler struggled with consistency and was eventually benched in favor of Caleb Williams.

He finished that season with 1,483 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Following this setback, Rattler decided to transfer to the University of South Carolina for the 2022 season, seeking a fresh start and an opportunity to showcase his skills in a new environment.

Also Read: Jayden Daniels Siblings: Get to Know Bianca, Jordan and Janae

At South Carolina, Rattler had a strong first season in 2022, throwing for over 3,000 yards and contributing significantly to the team’s success with 18 touchdowns.

He played a pivotal role in leading the Gamecocks to several key victories, including a notable upset win over Tennessee.

In the 2023 season, Rattler continued to develop as a quarterback, improving his decision-making and leadership on the field.

He completed around 65% of his passes and threw for approximately 3,500 yards with over 25 touchdowns, further elevating South Carolina’s program and catching the attention of NFL scouts.

NFL career

After his successful college career, Rattler declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints.

As a rookie with the Saints, he began as a backup quarterback behind established starters.

His strong college performance and potential have made him an intriguing prospect for the team’s future.

Known for his strong arm, accuracy, and ability to make plays on the run, Rattler has drawn comparisons to other successful quarterbacks due to his athleticism and football IQ.

Accolades

Rattler has received numerous accolades throughout his college football career.

Notably, he was named the 2020 National Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports and earned Freshman All-American honors from the FWAA.

He was also recognized as a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and the Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2020.

At South Carolina, Rattler continued to excel, being named a co-winner of the Steve Wadiak Team MVP Award in 2022 and earning the Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring award in both 2022 and 2023.

He was selected as a Rex Enright Team Captain, reflecting his leadership on the team.

In 2023, he was nominated for the prestigious Unitas Golden Arm Award, which honors outstanding upperclassman quarterbacks, and was also included on the Manning Award Watch List.

In his senior year, Rattler’s performance culminated in being named the MVP of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, showcasing his skills on a national stage.