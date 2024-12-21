Jayden Daniels Siblings: Get to Know Bianca, Jordan and Janae

Jayden Daniels, born December 18, 2000, is the quarterback for the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

He won the 2023 Heisman Trophy while playing for LSU, leading the nation in total yards and setting a single-season passer rating record.

Selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels has had a remarkable rookie season, being named NFL Rookie of the Week nine times and showcasing impressive stats, including over 3,045 passing yards and 656 rushing yards.

His dynamic play has made him a strong contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Siblings

Jayden has three siblings, an older sister named Bianca, born in January 1999, and two younger siblings, Jordan and Janae.

Bianca is pursuing a career in the film industry, while Jordan and Janae’s details are less publicized.

The Daniels siblings share a close bond and have been supportive of Jayden throughout his football career, with their parents, Javon Daniels and Regina Jackson, playing pivotal roles in their lives.

College career

Daniels began his college football journey at Arizona State University (ASU), where he played from 2019 to 2021.

During his freshman year in 2019, he made an immediate impact as a true starter, playing all 12 games. He threw for 2,943 yards, achieving 17 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions.

His dual-threat capability was evident as he also rushed for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns. His outstanding performance earned him the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award.

In the shortened season of 2020, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniels played in only four games but still managed to throw for 1,291 yards and 6 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 355 yards and a touchdown.

By his junior year in 2021, Daniels continued to develop as a quarterback, throwing for 2,380 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He showcased his rushing ability with over 700 yards on the ground.

Despite his efforts, ASU faced challenges in achieving consistent success, leading to Daniels’ decision to transfer.

In March 2022, Daniels announced his transfer to Louisiana State University (LSU), where he was expected to compete for the starting quarterback role.

In his first season at LSU in 2022, he had a solid performance, passing for over 2,900 yards with 17 touchdowns and adding around 800 rushing yards with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Daniels led the nation in total offense and set a school record for passer rating.

He threw for over 4,000 yards with an impressive tally of 40 touchdown passes against just 4 interceptions.

His dual-threat capabilities were on full display as he rushed for over 1,000 yards.

NFL career

After his standout college career, Daniels declared for the NFL Draft in 2024.

He was selected second overall by the Washington Commanders, making him one of the highest-drafted quarterbacks in recent history.

In his rookie season with the Commanders, Daniels quickly established himself as a dynamic playmaker.

He showcased his ability to throw accurately while being a significant threat on the ground.

By mid-season, he had already accumulated impressive stats, including over 3,045 passing yards and around 656 rushing yards.

Accolades

Daniels has received numerous accolades throughout his college football career, particularly during his standout 2023 season at LSU.

He won the Heisman Trophy, recognizing him as the best player in college football.

Additionally, he was named the AP College Football Player of the Year and received the Walter Camp Award, further solidifying his status as a top performer.

Daniels also earned the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s best quarterback and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

He was honored with the Manning Award, becoming the third LSU quarterback to receive it.

His achievements include being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American.

Furthermore, he was recognized as the Best College Athlete in men’s sports at the 2024 ESPYs.

In total, Daniels has been a finalist for several prestigious awards and has received multiple weekly honors, including being named SEC Offensive Player of the Week seven times during his career.