Budda Baker Siblings: Remembering Robert Baker

Bishard “Budda” Baker, born January 10, 1996, is a professional safety for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout college career at the University of Washington.

Baker is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, known for his exceptional tackling and playmaking abilities on defense.

Currently, he is in contract negotiations with the Cardinals, as he is set to become a free agent after this season.

Siblings

Budda has one older brother, Robert Baker, who tragically passed away in 2018 after being shot in Seattle.

Robert had a significant influence on Budda’s life, having previously served an eight-year prison sentence.

He emphasized the importance of making the right choices and often supported Budda from afar during his college football career at the University of Washington.

Budda also has sisters, making him one of five siblings in the family.

College career

Baker played college football at the University of Washington from 2014 to 2016, where he quickly made a name for himself as one of the top defensive prospects in the nation.

He was a highly touted recruit out of Bellevue High School in Washington, known for his speed and versatility.

During his freshman year in 2014, Baker participated in all 13 games, showcasing his potential with 29 tackles and two interceptions.

His impressive performance earned him a spot on the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team.

In his sophomore year (2015), Baker continued to improve, recording 79 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

His contributions were vital to the Huskies’ success that season, which culminated in a bowl game appearance.

By his junior year (2016), Baker had fully established himself as a standout player, leading to recognition as a consensus All-American.

He recorded 92 tackles, four sacks, and three interceptions that season.

His leadership on the field was instrumental in helping the Huskies secure a playoff berth. After an illustrious college career, Baker declared for the NFL Draft.

NFL career

Baker was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 36th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

His selection was seen as a significant addition to the Cardinals’ defense.

In his rookie season, he played in all 16 games and made an immediate impact with 49 tackles and one interception while also contributing on special teams.

By 2018, Baker became a starter and showcased his versatility by playing both safety positions as well as nickel cornerback.

He recorded 98 tackles and two interceptions that year, earning recognition as one of the league’s promising young safeties.

As his career progressed, Baker’s consistent performance led to multiple accolades.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2019 and has since been selected six times.

His ability to read plays and make crucial tackles has made him a cornerstone of the Cardinals’ defense.

Additionally, he has been named an All-Pro three times (2020, 2021, 2022), underscoring his status as one of the elite safeties in the league.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Baker is known for his leadership qualities; he has taken on a mentoring role for younger players and is often seen as a vocal leader in the locker room.

Accolades

Baker has received numerous accolades throughout his career, reflecting his exceptional performance and impact on the field.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times (2017, 2019-2022), becoming one of only three players in Arizona Cardinals history to earn at least five Pro Bowl nods in their first six seasons.

Baker was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2021.

In addition to his Pro Bowl selections, Baker has consistently led his team in tackles, recording over 100 tackles in four seasons.

He ranks first among all NFL defensive backs in total tackles from 2018 to 2022, with 574 total tackles during that span.

His leadership qualities were recognized as he was named a team captain for three consecutive years (2020-2022).

Furthermore, he was awarded the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in October 2020, highlighting his standout performances during that period.