Bo Melton Siblings: Meet Max and Gary Melton Jr.

Miles Bokeem “Bo” Melton, born May 18, 1999, is an American professional football wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

He played college football at Rutgers University, where he had a standout career before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After a brief stint with the Seahawks, Melton joined the Packers’ practice squad and was elevated to the active roster in late 2023, achieving notable performances including a touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings.

Siblings

Bo has two brothers, Max Melton, who plays as a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, and Gary Melton Jr., who played at Delaware State.

The Melton family has a strong football background, with both Bo and Max having followed in their older brother’s footsteps.

They grew up competing together and are now making their mark in the NFL, facing each other for the first time in a game between the Packers and Cardinals.

College career

Melton joined the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 2017, quickly establishing himself as a dynamic playmaker known for his speed and agility.

In his freshman year, he played in 12 games, showcasing his potential with 24 receptions for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

Over the next few seasons, Melton continued to develop his skills and solidify his role as a key offensive weapon for the Scarlet Knights.

In the 2018 season, he recorded 29 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to stretch the field.

The following year, despite the team’s struggles, Melton had a standout season with 47 receptions for 575 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team in receiving yards.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected college football schedules in 2020, but Melton still made an impact with 26 catches for 401 yards and one touchdown.

In his final year at Rutgers during the 2021 season, Melton had his best statistical performance, leading the team with 55 receptions for 618 yards and three touchdowns.

His contributions helped him gain recognition as one of the top wide receiver prospects in college football.

By the end of his college career, Melton had established himself as one of Rutgers’ all-time leading receivers, known for his speed, agility, and precise route-running skills.

NFL career

Melton was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft (pick number 229).

He joined a competitive wide receiver corps but faced challenges in securing a permanent roster spot during his rookie season.

Throughout the 2022 season, Melton spent most of his time on the practice squad and was active for a few games but did not record any significant statistics.

In late 2023, Melton signed with the Green Bay Packers, marking an important step in his career as he sought more opportunities to showcase his talents.

During the 2023 season, he began contributing more significantly to the Packers’ offense.

His speed and ability to create separation made him a valuable target for quarterback Jordan Love.

Notably, he scored his first NFL touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings, which was a significant milestone in his career.

Melton is known for his excellent straight-line speed that allows him to stretch defenses effectively.

His ability to run precise routes enables him to create separation from defenders, making him a reliable target.

Additionally, while primarily a wide receiver, he has experience in special teams roles, adding further value to any team he plays for.

Accolades

Melton has received several awards and accolades throughout his football career.

During his time at Rutgers, he was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, recognizing his versatility as a player.

In 2021, he earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus and Fourth Team All-Big Ten from Phil Steele.

Additionally, he was selected for the All-ECAC Offense and was named the MVP of the Offense at the team banquet that year.

Melton was also included in the Biletnikoff Award watch list, which honors the top receivers in college football, showcasing his talent and potential as a standout wide receiver.