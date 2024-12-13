Mitch Keller Siblings: All About Jon Keller

Mitch Keller is a professional baseball pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft, he made his debut on May 27, 2019.

Keller has shown significant improvement, earning his first All-Star selection in 2023 after finishing the season with a 13-9 record and a 4.21 ERA, along with a career-high 210 strikeouts.

He signed a five-year, $77 million contract extension with the Pirates, solidifying his role in their rotation.

Siblings

Mitch has one older brother, Jon Keller, who is also a professional baseball player.

Jon pitched in the Baltimore Orioles farm system for five years and was instrumental in encouraging Mitch during their respective careers.

The Keller family, including their parents Al and Joni, has been supportive throughout Mitch’s journey in baseball, celebrating his successes together.

Career

Keller was born on April 4, 1996, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended Xavier High School, where he quickly gained recognition for his pitching talent.

Known for his impressive fastball that reached speeds of up to 95 mph, Keller excelled in high school baseball and earned a commitment to play at the University of North Carolina.

However, when he was selected in the 2014 MLB Draft, he decided to pursue a professional career instead of attending college.

In the 2014 MLB Draft, Keller was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round (No. 64 overall).

He signed with the Pirates for a bonus of $1 million, marking the beginning of his professional journey.

Keller started his career in the Pirates’ minor league system, debuting with the Gulf Coast League Pirates in 2014.

Over the next few years, he progressed through various levels of the minors, playing for teams such as the West Virginia Power (Class A) and the Bradenton Marauders (Class A-Advanced).

By 2017, he had moved up to the Altoona Curve (Double-A) and later made appearances with the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A), establishing himself as one of baseball’s top pitching prospects.

Keller made his Major League Baseball debut on May 27, 2019, against the Chicago Cubs. In his first game, he pitched five innings but faced challenges typical for a rookie, including control issues and adjusting to big-league hitters.

Over the next few seasons in MLB, Keller struggled with consistency and command on the mound. Despite these challenges, he worked diligently to refine his skills and improve his performance.

His hard work culminated in a breakout season in 2023, where he emerged as a key player for the Pirates.

Keller finished the season with a record of 13 wins and 9 losses and posted an earned run average (ERA) of 4.21, showcasing significant improvement compared to previous seasons.

He achieved a career-high of 210 strikeouts, demonstrating his ability to miss bats and be effective against hitters.

His outstanding performance earned him his first selection as an All-Star, highlighting his status as one of the top pitchers in the league.

In December 2023, following his successful season, Mitch Keller signed a significant contract extension with the Pirates.

The five-year deal worth approximately $77 million reflects both his value to the team and their confidence in him as a cornerstone of their pitching rotation moving forward.

Awards and accolades

Keller has received several awards and accolades throughout his baseball career, reflecting his talent and performance on the field.

In 2016, while playing for the West Virginia Power, he was named both the South Atlantic League (SAL) Pitcher of the Year and a Mid-Season All-Star.

He also earned recognition as a Baseball America Minor League All-Star that year.

In 2019, Keller was honored as the International League Pitcher of the Year, leading the league in ERA (3.56) and strikeouts (123) before his promotion to the MLB.

His impressive performance continued into 2023, when he was named an All-Star and received the National League Player of the Week Award for his outstanding pitching.