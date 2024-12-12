Kelsey Asbille Siblings: Get to Know Kiersten and Forest

Kelsey Asbille Chow, born on September 9, 1991, is an American actress known for her roles in Pair of Kings and Yellowstone.

She has also starred in the film Don’t Move and had a recurring role in Teen Wolf.

Asbille, who has Chinese and American heritage, has faced scrutiny regarding her claims of Native American ancestry, which the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians disputed.

She studied at Columbia University and has been credited as Kelsey Asbille since 2017 for roles involving Indigenous characters.

Siblings

Kelsey has two younger siblings, a sister named Kiersten and a brother named Forrest.

She is the middle child in her family, with Kiersten being eight years younger and Forrest three years younger than her.

Career

Asbille began her acting career at a young age, gaining recognition for her role as Gigi Silveri on the popular teen drama One Tree Hill, which aired from 2005 to 2012.

This role helped her establish a foothold in the entertainment industry and showcased her talent to a wider audience.

In 2010, Asbille landed a significant role in Disney XD’s Pair of Kings, where she played Mikayla, a strong-willed character who becomes involved with the titular kings.

The show ran for three seasons and was well-received, particularly among younger audiences.

This role marked a turning point in her career, allowing her to reach a broader demographic.

Additionally, she made her film debut in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), where she had a minor role.

This experience further expanded her acting repertoire and opened doors for future projects.

As Asbille matured as an actress, she sought more challenging roles.

In 2017, she starred in Wind River, a critically acclaimed thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan.

In this film, she played Natalie Hanson, a Native American woman whose murder becomes the focal point of the story.

Her performance was praised for its depth and emotional resonance.

Asbille’s most prominent role to date is that of Monica Dutton in the hit television series Yellowstone, which premiered in 2018.

The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the Dutton family as they navigate life on their Montana ranch while dealing with various conflicts involving land, power, and family dynamics.

As Monica, Kelsey portrays the wife of Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes) and is integral to the show’s exploration of cultural identity and family struggles.

In addition to Yellowstone, Asbille has continued to work in film and television.

She starred in the upcoming film Don’t Move (2024), which showcases her versatility as an actress and her ability to take on diverse roles.

Awards and accolades

Asbille has received several awards and nominations throughout her career.

She was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award in 2022 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for her role in Yellowstone.

Additionally, she won the Bronze Wrangler at the 2018 Western Heritage Awards for her performance in Wind River, shared with co-stars Jeremy Renner and Julia Jones.

Asbille was also nominated for the Red Nation Film Award of Excellence in 2018, recognizing her supporting role in a TV movie or series.