Moses Moody Siblings: All About Miles Moody

Moses Josiah Moody, born on May 31, 2002, in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

He was drafted 14th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and won an NBA championship in his rookie season.

Currently, he averages 7.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range over 22 games this season.

Moody is listed as questionable due to a knee injury ahead of a game against the Timberwolves.

Siblings

Moody has one older brother named Miles Moody.

Their parents are Kareem and Rona Moody, who have played a significant role in supporting Moses throughout his basketball journey.

The family has been a strong influence in his life, contributing to his development as an athlete and helping him navigate the challenges of both high school and professional basketball.

College career

Moody played college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2020-2021 season, where he had a standout freshman year.

He averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, showcasing his scoring ability and versatility on the court.

Moody demonstrated impressive shooting skills, hitting 35.8% of his three-point attempts, which highlighted his capability to score both inside and outside.

His performance earned him several accolades, including being named the SEC Freshman of the Year and securing a spot on the First Team All-SEC.

Moody played a crucial role in leading Arkansas to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, further solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer under pressure.

NBA career

After one successful season at Arkansas, Moody declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, opting to pursue a professional career rather than returning for another year of college basketball.

His decision was influenced by his strong performance and potential to make an impact in the NBA.

He was selected 14th overall by the Golden State Warriors, marking a significant milestone in his career as he joined a franchise known for its success and talented roster.

During his rookie season with the Warriors in 2021-2022, Moody played in 57 games, averaging about 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

While he initially had limited minutes due to the depth of the Warriors’ roster, he showed flashes of potential as a reliable shooter and defender.

Notably, he was part of the Warriors team that won the NBA Championship in 2022, making him one of the few rookies to achieve this feat.

His contributions during the playoffs were commendable, as he displayed poise and maturity beyond his years.

As he enters his third season in the NBA (2023-2024), Moody has been focusing on expanding his skill set.

He has improved his shooting efficiency and defensive capabilities, making him a valuable asset for the Warriors.

Accolades

During his freshman season at the University of Arkansas (2020-2021), Moody was recognized as a First Team All-SEC player and named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

He also earned Second Team All-American honors from Andy Katz and was an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press.

Additionally, Moody was selected for the First Team Freshman All-American by Basketball Times, showcasing his impact as a newcomer.

In the NCAA Tournament, Moody led the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

His performance earned him respect among peers and coaches alike, contributing to his visibility ahead of the NBA Draft.

In the NBA, while he has not yet received major individual awards, Moody’s most notable achievement came during his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors when he helped lead the team to an NBA Championship in 2022.