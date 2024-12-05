Amir Coffey Siblings: All About Nia and Sydney Coffey

Amir Coffey is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Minnesota and was named Minnesota Mr. Basketball in high school.

Coffey went undrafted in 2019 but signed with the Clippers, where he has developed into a versatile player.

Recently, he scored 13 points in a game against the Denver Nuggets, although he is currently coming off the bench due to teammate Norman Powell’s return from injury.

Siblings

Amir has a notable sibling, Nia Coffey, who is also a professional basketball player.

Nia played at Northwestern University and was selected fifth overall in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars.

He also has a sister named Sydney.

Both siblings have made history by being the first to play in the same city—Amir in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers and Nia in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Their father, Richard Coffey, also played professional basketball, contributing to their athletic lineage.

College career

Coffey played college basketball for the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 2016 to 2019, where he quickly established himself as a standout player.

During his freshman year (2016-2017), Coffey made an immediate impact, averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

His performance earned him a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, highlighting his potential as a future star. In his sophomore year (2017-2018), he improved significantly, averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

His scoring ability and versatility were crucial in helping the Gophers reach the NCAA Tournament that season.

Coffey continued to excel in his junior year (2018-2019), averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

His contributions on the court earned him Second Team All-Big Ten honors, solidifying his reputation as a skilled scorer and playmaker.

He was known for his ability to drive to the basket and create opportunities for his teammates, finishing his college career with impressive statistics and accolades.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Coffey signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on July 6, 2019.

This contract allowed him to split time between the Clippers and their G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers.

In the G League, Coffey showcased his scoring ability and versatility, averaging impressive numbers that demonstrated his readiness for NBA competition.

NBA career

Coffey made his NBA debut during the 2020-2021 season and gradually earned more playing time due to injuries on the team.

He began to establish himself as a reliable bench player who could contribute when called upon.

One of the highlights of his career came on April 24, 2022, when he scored a career-high 35 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, showcasing his potential as a scorer at the NBA level.

In July 2022, Coffey signed a three-year contract worth $11 million with the Clippers, which solidified his role in the team’s rotation moving forward.

As of the current season (2023-2024), he continues to contribute off the bench, providing valuable minutes as a versatile wing player.

Accolades

Coffey has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In high school, he was honored as Minnesota Mr. Basketball, recognizing him as the top player in the state during his senior year.

He also earned the Associated Press State Player of the Year and Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year distinctions, averaging 19.9 points per game in his final season at Hopkins High School.

During his college career at the University of Minnesota, Coffey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and later received Third Team All-Big Ten honors from both coaches and media in his junior season.

He was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Week, showcasing his consistent performance on the court.

In the NBA, Coffey has achieved notable individual milestones, including scoring a career-high of 35 points in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 10, 2022.

He also recorded a career-high of 13 rebounds in that same game and achieved a remarkable efficiency rating of 43 during a match against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 1, 2022.