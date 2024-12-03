Gradey Dick Siblings: Getting to Know Kelsey, Brodey and Riley

Gradey Dick, born November 20, 2003, is an American professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

A small forward, he played college basketball at the University of Kansas, where he was a consensus five-star recruit and named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2022.

Drafted 13th overall by the Raptors in 2023, Dick has shown promise in his sophomore season, averaging 18.1 points per game before suffering a calf injury.

He also hosts a podcast titled Welcome Party on Bleacher Report.

Siblings

Dick has three siblings, namely Kelsey, Brodey, and Riley.

He is the youngest in the family, with Kelsey being the eldest sister followed by his two older brothers.

All of his siblings played varsity sports, particularly basketball, during their high school years.

The family has a strong athletic background, with both parents being former athletes; his mother played basketball at Iowa State, while his father participated in baseball and football at Kansas.

College career

Dick played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks, where he had an impressive freshman season in 2022-2023.

He averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, establishing himself as a key player for the team.

Known for his shooting prowess, Dick hit over 40% from three-point range, showcasing his potential as a perimeter shooter in the NBA.

His outstanding performance earned him several accolades, including Second Team All-Big 12 recognition, which highlighted his status as one of the top players in a competitive conference.

Additionally, he was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2022, underscoring his talent coming out of high school and solidifying his reputation as a top prospect.

NBA career

After just one season at Kansas, Dick declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and was selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors.

This selection underscored his potential as a future star in the league.

In his rookie season with the Raptors, he has been averaging around 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

His ability to score and stretch the floor has made him a valuable asset to the team.

Known for his versatility, Dick combines size (6’8″) with shooting ability, allowing him to create his own shot while contributing to the team’s spacing on offense.

However, like many rookies, Dick has faced challenges early in his career, including a left calf strain that sidelined him for several games.

Injuries can be common for newcomers as they adjust to the physical demands of the NBA.

Despite these setbacks, Dick’s trajectory in the league looks promising.

Accolades

Dick has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team, and the All-Big 12 Freshman Team during his freshman season at Kansas in 2023.

He was recognized as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week three times and was included in the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 and the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.

Before college, Dick earned significant recognition in high school, being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2022.

He was also a McDonald’s All-American and participated in the Nike Hoop Summit.