Daniel Theis Siblings: Meet Frank Theis

Daniel Theis is a professional basketball player currently with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.

Standing 6’8″ and weighing 245 lbs, he has played for several teams, including the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Theis is a four-time All-Star and three-time champion in the German Basketball Bundesliga before joining the NBA in 2017.

Throughout his career, he has averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Siblings

Daniel has one sibling, an older brother named Frank Theis.

They played together on the Braunschweig development squad from 2010 to 2012, which was significant in Daniel’s early basketball career.

Early career

Theis began his professional basketball career in Germany with Phantoms Braunschweig from 2010 to 2012.

During his time there, he showcased his potential as a versatile forward and earned recognition for his improvement on the court.

After his stint with Braunschweig, Theis moved to Ratiopharm Ulm in the top-tier Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) from 2012 to 2014.

At Ulm, he played a crucial role in the team’s success and contributed significantly on both ends of the floor.

His performance during this period culminated in him being awarded the BBL Best Young Player award in 2014, highlighting his emergence as a promising talent in German basketball.

NBA career

In July 2017, Theis made the transition to the NBA by signing with the Boston Celtics after going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft.

This signing marked a significant step in his career as he entered one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

He made his NBA debut on October 18, 2017, and quickly became known for his defensive skills, rebounding ability, and versatility as a big man.

Over his four seasons with the Celtics, Theis played a key role during playoff runs, including reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 and the NBA Finals in 2021.

His contributions were vital in crucial games, particularly due to his ability to guard multiple positions.

In March 2021, Theis was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of a deal aimed at bolstering the team’s frontcourt depth.

Although his time with the Bulls was brief, he continued to demonstrate his skills and adaptability.

Shortly thereafter, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, where he provided veteran leadership and experience to a young roster while continuing to contribute as a reliable big man.

In February 2022, Theis was traded to the Indiana Pacers. His experience and skill set were valuable assets for a team looking to develop its younger players.

Accolades

Theis has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

He is a three-time Bundesliga champion, winning titles in 2015, 2016, and 2017 with Brose Bamberg.

In addition to his championships, he won the German Cup in 2017 and the German Supercup in 2015.

Theis was recognized as the Bundesliga Best Defender in 2017 and earned All-Star honors four times from 2014 to 2017.

On the international stage, he played a significant role with the German national team, helping them win bronze at EuroBasket 2022 and contributing to their victory at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he averaged 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.