Government pushes for reforms in security and employment Initiatives

The government has made significant strides in digitizing public services, with over 22,000 services now available online, up from just 300 two years ago.

In collaboration with the e-Citizen Directorate, the State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy is finalizing plans to onboard the remaining 2,412services.

This initiative was among the key interventions reviewed by the Governance and Public Administration (GPA) Subcommittee of the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) during its 10th meeting, co-chaired by Interior PS, Dr. Raymond Omollo, and his Parliamentary Affairs counterpart, Dr. Aurelia Rono.

The State Department has also revealed that over 13.5 million users have registered on the e-Citizen platform, further contributing to the government’s efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and

accessibility for wananchi.

This is in line with a directive to fully digitize government operations, aiming to improve service delivery and citizen engagement.

The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, reported to the Subcommittee that it is procuring 3,000 additional vehicles to enhance logistical capabilities in security and administrative services.

These vehicles will be allocated to the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) as part of the ongoing efforts to modernize and improve the operational efficiency of the officers under the Government Vehicle Leasing Program.

Additionally, the Department is exploring the introduction of electric motorcycles for Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs to improve accessibility and administrative presence at the grassroots.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the relocation of correctional facilities in Kitale, Kisii, and Homa Bay counties, and agreed to resolve minor implementation bottlenecks and fast-track necessary interventions to expedite the process and pave the way for the Affordable Housing Project.

This relocation is also a strategic measure to decongest existing correctional institutions and foster a more rehabilitative, rights-based environment.

The State Department for Parliamentary Affairs, in its appraisal, reported that it is also implementing the Government Legislative Tracking System (LATIS) to streamline the monitoring of bills, policies,

and statutory instruments.

Additionally, the Office of the Attorney General, in collaboration with theMinistry of Information, Communication, and Digital Economy, is developing a Legal Case Management System designed to streamline litigation processes and provide real-time case tracking for Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Significant, incremental reforms in passport issuance have been realized by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, which recently procured one million passport booklets and acquired

two high-capacity passport printers. These measures have reduced processing times to seven days for standard applications and 72 hours for emergency cases.

Further, this move is meant to address the backlog of uncollected passports.

The Ministry of Defence also reported that the ongoing implementation of the National Shared Security Strategy for enduring peace and security in the North Rift Region has seen the accelerated rehabilitation of ten schools across the six North Rift counties.

The schools are being restored as part of the broader strategy to ensure lasting peace.

In response to the growing demand for overseas employment, the government has developed a comprehensive Labour Mobility Strategy as part of the multi-pronged approach to facilitating dignified

employment opportunities abroad. According to the State Department for Labour and Skills Development, this initiative has not only eased the pressure on the teetering local job market but also

promises significant contributions to national development, with remittances projected to increase from Sh607 billion in 2024 to Sh640 billion in 2025.

Additionally, the State Department reported the signing of Memoranda of Understanding with the Governments of Germany and Qatar, and is exploring more opportunities in key international markets

for willing and qualified Kenyan workers.

At the regional level, the State Department for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, in collaboration with the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, continues to lead Kenya’s

engagement in the Horn of Africa Initiative (HoAI).

A notable achievement under this framework is the development of the Regional Peace and Social Cohesion Policy, a multilateral effort involving Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan.

The policy has already facilitated the completion of 25 socio-economic infrastructure projects in Turkana and West Pokot, linked to the Lokichar–Nadapal/Nakodok road project. These efforts underscore the Government’s commitment to fostering peace, security, and shared prosperity in the region.

Furthermore, the State Department for Foreign Affairs successfully facilitated the approval of the Kenya Foreign Policy 2024, providing a robust framework for diplomatic engagement and safeguarding

Kenya’s national, regional, and global interests.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretaries Dr. Patrick Mariru (Defence), Dr. Idris Dokota (Cabinet Affairs), Mr Ahmed Abdisalam Ibrahim (National Government Coordination), Michael Lenasalon (Devolution). Also represented were Principal Secretaries Judith Pareno (Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs), Dr. Belio Kipsang (Immigration and Citizen Services), Dr. Caroline Karogo

(East African Community Affairs), Roseline Njogu (Diaspora Affairs), Dr. Salome Beacco

(Correctional Services) and Solicitor General Shadrack Mose.

The Governance and Public Administration Subcommitteeis responsible for enhancing governance, addressing policy bottlenecks, and accelerating service delivery.