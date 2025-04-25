X user impersonating President Ruto released on Sh100,000 cash bail

A man who had been impersonating President William Ruto was arraigned and released on Sh100,000 cash bail or an alternative of Sh1 million bond.

Titus Wekesa Sifuna, the X user was first arraigned on Tuesday before the Milimani Law Courts under a miscellaneous application where he was accused of using his X account, under the handle @5thethief and username “I must go”, to post derogatory remarks directed at the President and his family.

The prosecution at the time said the posts had attracted negative public reactions and were considered dangerous to national peace and cohesion.

“The content of the X account poses a serious threat to the country’s reputation, as the President is a symbol of national unity and should be respected and honoured by all,” the prosecution told the court. The court further heard that the content shared—including messages and images—amounts to hate speech, potentially inciting ethnic divisions among the public.

It was also alleged that Sifuna altered the account’s profile to display an image of the president, which the authorities claim is misleading and harmful.

The court further heard that the content shared—including messages and images—amounts to hate speech, potentially inciting ethnic divisions among the public.

It was also alleged that Sifuna altered the account’s profile to display an image of the Head of State, which the authorities claim is misleading and harmful.

“The content of the X account poses a serious threat to the country’s reputation, as the President is a symbol of national unity and should be respected and honoured by all,” the prosecution told the court.

This is seen as part of efforts by the state to control the social media and in particular those targeting Ruto in the wake of Gen Z protests.