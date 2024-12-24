PS Omollo inspects Climate WorX Site In Mukuru slums

Principal Secretary for Interior Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, Tuesday visited the Climate WorX site located near Lunga Lunga Police Station in Makadara Sub County.

Officials said the visit underscores the Ministry’s commitment to fostering sustainable environmental practices and community resilience.

During the visit, Dr. Omollo highlighted the critical role of Climate WorX, an innovative initiative aimed at addressing climate challenges through community-driven solutions.

The initiative is anchored on enhancing climate resilience, promoting sustainability, and fostering partnerships for environmental restoration and livelihoods.

The Viwandani Climate WorX site serves as a model for integrating environmental action with community engagement, focusing on projects such as tree planting, clean energy adoption, and waste management.

The PS encouraged the local community and other stakeholders to actively participate in such initiatives, highlighting their potential to create green jobs and improve living conditions.

Dr. Omollo reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting grassroots efforts in achieving the country’s Vision 2030 goals and sustainable development agenda.