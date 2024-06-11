David Schwimmer Sibling: All About Ellie Schwimmer

David Schwimmer is an American actor and director born on November 2, 1966, in Queens, New York.

He is best known for his role as Ross Geller on the popular television sitcom, Friends.

Schwimmer has also appeared in various films and television shows, including The Pallbearer, Kissing a Fool, Band of Brothers, The Iceman and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

He has directed several films, including Run Fatboy Run and Trust.

Schwimmer has been married to British photographer Zoe Buckman since 2010 and has a daughter, Cleo, born in 2011.

Sibling

Schwimmer has one sister, Ellie Schwimmer, who is older than him.

Ellie is mentioned in various sources, including interviews and biographies, as David’s older sister.

While there is limited information available about Ellie, it is known that she is older than Schwimmer and that they grew up together in Queens, New York.

Career

Schwimmer began his acting career performing in school plays at Beverly Hills High School.

He graduated from Northwestern University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and speech.

After college, Schwimmer co-founded the Lookingglass Theatre Company in Chicago, where he honed his acting skills and gained experience in various productions.

Schwimmer’s early television roles included appearances in shows like L.A. Law, The Wonder Years, NYPD Blue and Monty.

These roles helped him gain experience and build his resume before landing his breakout role.

Schwimmer’s breakthrough role came when he was cast as Ross Geller in the popular sitcom Friends (1994-2004).

The show, which aired for ten seasons, became a global phenomenon and cemented Schwimmer’s status as a household name.

Schwimmer has appeared in several films, including The Pallbearer, Kissing a Fool, Six Days Seven Nights and Madagascar.

In these films, he has played a variety of roles, from a young man embroiled in a murder mystery to a pilot in an adventure film.

In addition to acting, Schwimmer has directed several films, including Run Fatboy Run and Trust. These films showcase his versatility as a filmmaker and his ability to work in different genres.

Schwimmer made his Broadway debut in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial in 2006.

He has also appeared in various stage productions and has been involved in several other projects, including the miniseries Band of Brothers and American Crime Story.

Awards and accolades

Schwimmer has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career.

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Ross Geller in Friends in 1995.

Additionally, Schwimmer was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016, and for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Friends: The Reunion in 2021.

He has also won several awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Friends in 1996.

Schwimmer was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Friends multiple times between 1999 and 2004.

He also won a Satellite Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Band of Brothers in 2002.

Schwimmer has received several other awards and nominations, including a TV Guide Award for Editor’s Choice Award for Friends in 2000, a TV Land Award for Most Memorable Kiss (shared with Jennifer Aniston) for Friends in 2006 and a TV Land Award for Break Up That Was So Bad It Was Good (shared with Jennifer Aniston) for Friends in 2007.

He was also nominated for a Viewers for Quality Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Quality Comedy Series for Friends in 1995.

In addition to these awards, Schwimmer has been nominated for several other accolades, including an American Comedy Award for Funniest Supporting Male Performer and a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Supporting Actor – Comedy/Romance.

Personal life

Schwimmer has been married twice.

His first marriage was to British artist Zoë Buckman, whom he met in 2007 and married on June 4, 2010.

They had a daughter, Cleo Buckman Schwimmer, born on May 8, 2011.

The couple announced they were “taking some time apart” in April 2017 and eventually divorced later that year.

Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their daughter amicably.

Schwimmer has been private about his personal life, especially regarding his daughter’s childhood.

However, he has shared some details about Cleo, such as her vegetarian diet and her bold sense of style, including dyeing her hair different colors and shaving her head.