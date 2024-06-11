Daniel Gafford Siblings: Get to Know Andrea and Dustin

Daniel Gafford is an American professional basketball player who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round (38th overall) of the 2019 NBA draft and has also played for the Washington Wizards.

Gafford has had a successful career, earning recognition for his impressive field goal percentage and blocks per game.

He holds the record for the highest field goal percentage in the NBA with a 72.5% average in the 2023-2024 season.

Gafford has also been known for his athleticism, with a career high of 26 points, 17 rebounds and 8 blocks.

Siblings

Gafford has a close-knit family with two siblings, a sister named Andrea and a brother named Dustin.

Growing up, his family played a significant role in his development as a basketball player.

Andrea, his sister, has been a constant source of support and encouragement for Daniel throughout his basketball career.

She has attended many of his games, cheering him on and providing emotional support during the highs and lows of professional sports.

Dustin, his brother, has also been involved in Daniel’s basketball journey.

The two brothers have been known to engage in friendly competitions and drills during their childhood, which helped Daniel develop his skills and competitive edge.

College career

Gafford’s college career at the University of Arkansas was marked by significant improvement and recognition.

During his freshman year, he was selected to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) All-Freshman Team, recognizing his outstanding performance as a rookie.

Gafford averaged 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, showcasing his potential as a dominant force in the paint.

In his sophomore year, he continued to impress, earning a spot on the 2019 SEC All-Defensive Team. This recognition highlighted his defensive prowess and ability to protect the rim.

Additionally, Gafford was named to the 1st Team All-SEC, solidifying his status as one of the top players in the conference.

His statistics improved significantly, with averages of 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, demonstrating his growth and development as a player.

Gafford’s college career was marked by steady improvement, and he left Arkansas as one of the most dominant players in the SEC.

His performance earned him recognition and paved the way for his successful professional career in the NBA.

Professional career

Gafford’s NBA career began when he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round (38th overall) of the 2019 NBA draft.

He made his NBA debut on October 26, 2019, against the Toronto Raptors, coming off the bench with a rebound.

However, his rookie season was cut short due to a dislocated thumb, which kept him out for two to four weeks.

Gafford was traded to the Washington Wizards on March 25, 2021, as part of a three-team deal involving the Boston Celtics.

He signed a three-year, $40.2 million contract extension with the Wizards on October 18, 2021.

During his time with the Wizards, Gafford set an all-time record for field goal percentage (minimum 15 shot attempts) with an impressive 84.6% during the 2021 NBA playoffs.

He also made a buzzer-beating, game-winning putback in a 119–117 win over the Detroit Pistons on March 7, 2023.

Gafford was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on February 8, 2024, in exchange for Richaun Holmes and draft compensation.

He made his Mavericks debut on February 10, 2024, recording 19 points and nine rebounds in a 146–111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gafford set a record of 33 consecutive made field goals, second all-time to Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 35. This streak lasted from March 5 to March 13, 2024.

He finished the 2023–2024 season as the NBA field goal percentage leader, with a percentage of 72.5% (348 out of 480 shots made).

Throughout his NBA career, Gafford has consistently demonstrated his skills and athleticism, earning recognition for his impressive field goal percentage and defensive prowess.